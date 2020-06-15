Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

260 Riverbend Dr Apt #4B Available 08/10/20 260 Riverbend Dr Apt #4-B -

Spacious top floor unit!



Luxurious 1BR condos located w/in a short drive to Downtown. Community is situated by the Rivanna River.



Condos feature large living rooms with balconies, roomy closets in the bedroom and updated kitchens with built-in wine racks and dining areas.



This tranquil location is convenient to shopping centers, Pantops, and the University and minutes from the downtown mall.



W/D, large living room/dining area and spacious bedroom with lots of storage.



No Pets Allowed



