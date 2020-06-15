Amenities
260 Riverbend Dr Apt #4B Available 08/10/20 260 Riverbend Dr Apt #4-B -
Spacious top floor unit!
Luxurious 1BR condos located w/in a short drive to Downtown. Community is situated by the Rivanna River.
Condos feature large living rooms with balconies, roomy closets in the bedroom and updated kitchens with built-in wine racks and dining areas.
This tranquil location is convenient to shopping centers, Pantops, and the University and minutes from the downtown mall.
W/D, large living room/dining area and spacious bedroom with lots of storage.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3001636)