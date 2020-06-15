All apartments in Pantops
Find more places like 260 Riverbend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pantops, VA
/
260 Riverbend
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

260 Riverbend

260 Riverbend Dr · (434) 422-4659
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pantops
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

260 Riverbend Dr, Pantops, VA 22911
Riverbend Condominiums

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 260 Riverbend Dr Apt #4B · Avail. Aug 10

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
260 Riverbend Dr Apt #4B Available 08/10/20 260 Riverbend Dr Apt #4-B -
Spacious top floor unit!

Luxurious 1BR condos located w/in a short drive to Downtown. Community is situated by the Rivanna River.

Condos feature large living rooms with balconies, roomy closets in the bedroom and updated kitchens with built-in wine racks and dining areas.

This tranquil location is convenient to shopping centers, Pantops, and the University and minutes from the downtown mall.

W/D, large living room/dining area and spacious bedroom with lots of storage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3001636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Riverbend have any available units?
260 Riverbend has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 260 Riverbend have?
Some of 260 Riverbend's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Riverbend currently offering any rent specials?
260 Riverbend isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Riverbend pet-friendly?
No, 260 Riverbend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pantops.
Does 260 Riverbend offer parking?
Yes, 260 Riverbend does offer parking.
Does 260 Riverbend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Riverbend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Riverbend have a pool?
Yes, 260 Riverbend has a pool.
Does 260 Riverbend have accessible units?
No, 260 Riverbend does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Riverbend have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Riverbend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Riverbend have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 260 Riverbend has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 260 Riverbend?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pantops 1 BedroomsPantops 2 Bedrooms
Pantops 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPantops Apartments with Parking
Pantops Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VAHarrisonburg, VAFarmville, VA
Culpeper, VALake of the Woods, VAMassanetta Springs, VA
Fishersville, VAHollymead, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Longwood UniversityJames Madison University
Piedmont Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity