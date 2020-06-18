Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

2275 Whittington Drive Available 07/24/20 2275 Whittington Drive - Looking for the perfect place to call home this summer? Well the search is over! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath located in Pantops is the perfect place to kick off the summer! Open and bright concept greet you on the main floor with beautiful hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and immense cabinet/counter space, grand master suite with wonderful closet space and outdoor patio space for you to take in the seasons.



Conveniently located near I 64, route 29, UVA, downtown Charlotteville and so much more!



(RLNE5823276)