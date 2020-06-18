All apartments in Pantops
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2275 Whittington Drive

2275 Whittington Drive · (434) 218-3540
Location

2275 Whittington Drive, Pantops, VA 22911

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2275 Whittington Drive · Avail. Jul 24

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1840 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2275 Whittington Drive Available 07/24/20 2275 Whittington Drive - Looking for the perfect place to call home this summer? Well the search is over! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath located in Pantops is the perfect place to kick off the summer! Open and bright concept greet you on the main floor with beautiful hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and immense cabinet/counter space, grand master suite with wonderful closet space and outdoor patio space for you to take in the seasons.

Conveniently located near I 64, route 29, UVA, downtown Charlotteville and so much more!

(RLNE5823276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2275 Whittington Drive have any available units?
2275 Whittington Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2275 Whittington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2275 Whittington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2275 Whittington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2275 Whittington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pantops.
Does 2275 Whittington Drive offer parking?
No, 2275 Whittington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2275 Whittington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2275 Whittington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2275 Whittington Drive have a pool?
No, 2275 Whittington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2275 Whittington Drive have accessible units?
No, 2275 Whittington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2275 Whittington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2275 Whittington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2275 Whittington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2275 Whittington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
