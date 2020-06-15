1991 Asheville Drive

Amenities

Move-in Ready! Small Dog Friendly Pantops Townhouse - AVAILABLE NOW!



This 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and shops, the 250 bypass, and Interstate 64. The neighborhood is also convenient to downtown and the University of Virginia Medical Center.



The attached home features 1,737 finished sqft, three living levels, vinyl and carpeted flooring in the rooms and hardwood flooring on the stairs, a full size washer and dryer on the bedroom level, and an attached 1 car garage. Enjoy miles of sidewalks for walking, biking, and running, multiple playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, plus ponds stocked with fish.



The main level offers an open carpeted living room, eat-in kitchen with formica counters and black appliances (refrigerator, electric range, microwave, and dishwasher), and a pantry, plus a half bath. The top level includes a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and private full bath, plus two additional bedrooms, a hallway bath, and the laundry area.



The lower, walk-out level of the home offers flex space, which would be perfect for a family room or home office, plus a half bath.



Rent includes: trash dumpster pickup and exterior maintenance.



This property is within the following school district:



* Stone-Robinson Elementary

* Burley Middle

* Monticello High



No smoking is allowed at the property. One small dog (under 30lbs) is negotiable with an additional, non-refundable $250 pet fee plus a monthly $25 pet rent. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $1,825 due. First month's rent of $1,825 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.



No Cats Allowed



