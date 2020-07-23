Apartment List
/
VA
/
mantua
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

109 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mantua, VA

Finding an apartment in Mantua that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Mantua
3222 BROOKINGS COURT
3222 Brookings Court, Mantua, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2377 sqft
Beautiful single family home in sought after Mantua Hills in Woodson high district. A retreat living but in prime location near major highways and public transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Mantua
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
46 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,765
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
52 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,458
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1081 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
128 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,800
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
25 Units Available
Merrifield
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1884 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
40 Units Available
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,615
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1075 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
9308 Wild Black Cherry Ct
9308 Wild Black Cherry Ct, Merrifield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1916 sqft
9308 Wild Black Cherry Ct Available 08/11/20 LUXURY 3BR Townhome, less than 3 years old in Mosaic School District! - Meticulously Maintained, almost brand new LUX 4BR townhome with modern touches & design*Open floor plan with gleaming hardwood

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
3314 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3314 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
940 sqft
**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT** Terrific 2nd Floor unit with balcony. Community close to I495 and I66 with great amenities (pool, tot lot, basketball, v-ball). Unit update in 2018 included tile, vanities, cabinets, counters, flooring, paint).

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE
9712 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
674 sqft
PRICE IMPROVED! GREAT LOCATION & SPACIOUS - 1BR, 1BA just Minutes to VIENNA METRO!*** Neutral PAINT & Nicely CARPETED !*** Large Owner's Bedroom! ! ***Separate Laundry Room w/WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT!!*** Parking Included*** CEILING FANS in Living

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
2905 BLEEKER STREET
2905 Bleeker Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1441 sqft
** Gorgeous 2 bedroom + Den/2 bath condominium** 1 BLOCK TO VIENNA METRO! Sunny 2nd level home + balcony. Gourmet chef's kitchen w/ 42" maple cabinets, tile backsplash, granite counters, pantry & S/S appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD
3914 King Arthur Road, Woodburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2288 sqft
Wonderful colonial in Camelot Neighborhood. Military Family has been in the home 5-6 years and is currently in the process of sorting and moving to their next assignment...please excuse the clutter.
Results within 5 miles of Mantua
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
$
25 Units Available
North Central
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,634
1610 sqft
This community's residents have a 24-hour concierge, garage parking and a coffee bar. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Jones Branch Park, the Best Buy shopping center and Dulles Access Road are nearby.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
$
28 Units Available
North Central
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,718
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,546
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
16 Units Available
Idylwood
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,498
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:13 AM
16 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1094 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:02 AM
13 Units Available
Falls Church
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,274
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,464
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1115 sqft
Elegant apartments in a smoke-free community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, walk-in closets, carpeting and central AC/heat. Community offers pool, picnic area and BBQ. Near parks, attractions and transit.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
29 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,171
1662 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
28 Units Available
Idylwood
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,487
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
20 Units Available
Falls Church
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,702
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1131 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
10 Units Available
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1177 sqft
Close proximity to I-395 and I-49. Upgraded units feature maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor living includes community garden, pool, sundeck, courtyard and BBQ/grill. 24 hour gym and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
70 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,079
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,566
1225 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
18 Units Available
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1220 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with recent updates. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Very close to Vienna Metro station. Close to I-66. Within minutes of Shiloh Street Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
51 Units Available
Old Courthouse
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
City Guide for Mantua, VA

Lots of laughs in Cremona, eh boys, our next jump in Parma, that dopy mopey menace / And Mantua and Padua, and then we open again. where? -- From "We Open in Venice" by Frank Sinatra

Conveniently located just 15 miles from Washington, DC, Mantua offers all qualities of an old fashioned hometown. The town is located between Route 236 and Route 50 and quite near the Beltway (I-495) and I-66. The Dulles International Airport and Washington National Airport, the Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro stations are quite near for ease of transport. Tree-lined streets, ample yards, blooming flowers, parks for playing, and friendly neighbors are some of the things that make Mantua the unique place it is today. For nostalgic feeling that takes one back home, there is no place like Mantua. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Mantua, VA

Finding an apartment in Mantua that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMerrifield, VAWoodburn, VAOakton, VAKings Park West, VAVienna, VADunn Loring, VA
Annandale, VAWest Falls Church, VABurke, VAIdylwood, VARavensworth, VAMcLean, VAFairfax Station, VASpringfield, VANorth Springfield, VABurke Centre, VAWolf Trap, VAWest Springfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia