91 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Manassas Park, VA

Finding an apartment in Manassas Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing
5 Units Available
Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive, Manassas Park, VA
Studio
$1,276
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1173 sqft
Walk into Artena Manassas, the only high-rise apartment in the area, and you’ll immediately see why this should be your new address! From its convenient location, incredible curb appeal and views, uniquely attractive suburban surroundings, nearby
Bloom Crossing
28 Units Available
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Bloom Crossing
20 Units Available
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
Results within 1 mile of Manassas Park
Bloom Crossing
26 Units Available
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.

1 Unit Available
8393 BUTTRESS LANE
8393 Buttress Lane, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
750 sqft
Cozy 1BR, 1BA condo w/ private balcony. Backs to woods, quick access to Rt. 28, VRE, Old Town. Walking distance to new Signal Hill shops, pergo flooring, lots of light. Laundry in unit. $500 deposit smoking. Pet deposit $500 case by case for pets.
Results within 5 miles of Manassas Park
73 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
20 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,343
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
11 Units Available
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,386
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
36 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
67 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1338 sqft
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
27 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
30 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
64 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
60 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
Studio
$965
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
748 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
44 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
22 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
2 Units Available
Regency Place
11201 Partnership Lane, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our beautiful family orientated community offers two and three bedroom homes featuring an all electric gourmet kitchen, your own private patio or balcony, ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections and spacious walk in closets.
Downtown Manassas
12 Units Available
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
930 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.
51 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
943 sqft
Luxurious waterfront apartments built on 45 landscaped acres of rolling meadows and lakes. Units feature stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and fireplace. Grounds offer playground, gym, pool and tennis courts.
6 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,936
1209 sqft
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
10 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,451
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
15 Units Available
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,512
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1058 sqft
The Elms at Centerville have hedges all over the grounds, large open kitchens, deep patios, and full bedrooms and living rooms with wide and tall windows. Grounds include a gym, pool, car-wash area, tennis courts and playgrounds.
7 Units Available
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community featuring a playground, tennis court, pool, and fitness center. Spacious units with private patios/balconies, separate dining rooms, carpeting, and dishwashers. Walk to Tabernacle Baptist Academy.
12 Units Available
Soldiers Ridge Apartments
11201 Soldiers Ridge Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
989 sqft
Barron Park and Bull Run Plaza provide recreation, food, and shopping to residents of this community. There's an onsite fitness center and swimming pool as well. The units are also fully-renovated and offer paid utilities.
City Guide for Manassas Park, VA

Manassas Park has a marked place in American History and is home to two historic sites: The Louisiana Brigade Winter Camp and Conner House.

If you love American History and living within 30 miles of the nation's capital, then finding apartments for rent in Manassas Park could be your valentine. When you're looking for apartments to rent, Manassas Park has a bevy of options. This suburban city in the greater Washington, DC area pretty much has it all. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Manassas Park, VA

Finding an apartment in Manassas Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

