Last updated June 15 2020

3205 South Chesterfield Ct

3205 South Chesterfield Court · (434) 973-3003
Location

3205 South Chesterfield Court, Hollymead, VA 22911
Chesterfield

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3205 South Chesterfield Ct · Avail. Jul 20

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2663 sqft

Amenities

3205 South Chesterfield Ct Available 07/20/20 Dog Friendly Northern Albemarle Home - Convenient to CHO Airport & NGIC/DIA! - AVAILABLE JULY 20th

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located within the Chesterfield neighborhood of N. Albemarle and is set on .42 +/- acres. The home fronts Profit Road and offers quick walkable access to Baker-Butler Elementary school and is convenient to CHO Airport, NGIC and DIA, and Hollymead Town Center (Target, Starbucks, Harris Teeter).

The 2,663 finished sqft home features formal and everyday spaces, hardwood flooring throughout most of the main level, a bonus room, rear deck and grassy yard, plus an attached 2 car garage.

The main level of the home includes a formal living and dining room, a half bath, a sunny and carpeted living room with a gas fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar, wooden cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.

The top level includes a master bedroom with hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, and a private full bath with a jetted tub and separate shower. Three additional (carpeted) bedrooms, and a full bath are located down the hall. A large bonus room/5th bedroom option with a vaulted ceiling and palladium windows, plus a laundry closet are also on this level.

*Residents are responsible for the lawn care and all utilities.

This property is within the following school district:

* Baker-Butler Elementary
* Sutherland Middle
* Albemarle High

No smoking is allowed at the property. One dog (under 40lbs) is allowed with an additional, non-refundable $250 pet fee plus a monthly $25 pet rent. Some breeds are restricted. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $2,250 due. First month's rent of $2,250 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4896260)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 South Chesterfield Ct have any available units?
3205 South Chesterfield Ct has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3205 South Chesterfield Ct have?
Some of 3205 South Chesterfield Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 South Chesterfield Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3205 South Chesterfield Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 South Chesterfield Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 South Chesterfield Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3205 South Chesterfield Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3205 South Chesterfield Ct does offer parking.
Does 3205 South Chesterfield Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 South Chesterfield Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 South Chesterfield Ct have a pool?
No, 3205 South Chesterfield Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3205 South Chesterfield Ct have accessible units?
No, 3205 South Chesterfield Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 South Chesterfield Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 South Chesterfield Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3205 South Chesterfield Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3205 South Chesterfield Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
