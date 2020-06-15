Amenities

3205 South Chesterfield Ct Available 07/20/20 Dog Friendly Northern Albemarle Home - Convenient to CHO Airport & NGIC/DIA! - AVAILABLE JULY 20th



This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located within the Chesterfield neighborhood of N. Albemarle and is set on .42 +/- acres. The home fronts Profit Road and offers quick walkable access to Baker-Butler Elementary school and is convenient to CHO Airport, NGIC and DIA, and Hollymead Town Center (Target, Starbucks, Harris Teeter).



The 2,663 finished sqft home features formal and everyday spaces, hardwood flooring throughout most of the main level, a bonus room, rear deck and grassy yard, plus an attached 2 car garage.



The main level of the home includes a formal living and dining room, a half bath, a sunny and carpeted living room with a gas fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar, wooden cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.



The top level includes a master bedroom with hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, and a private full bath with a jetted tub and separate shower. Three additional (carpeted) bedrooms, and a full bath are located down the hall. A large bonus room/5th bedroom option with a vaulted ceiling and palladium windows, plus a laundry closet are also on this level.



*Residents are responsible for the lawn care and all utilities.



This property is within the following school district:



* Baker-Butler Elementary

* Sutherland Middle

* Albemarle High



No smoking is allowed at the property. One dog (under 40lbs) is allowed with an additional, non-refundable $250 pet fee plus a monthly $25 pet rent. Some breeds are restricted. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $2,250 due. First month's rent of $2,250 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.



No Cats Allowed



