Hollymead, VA
2170 LOCKWOOD DR
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:02 AM

2170 LOCKWOOD DR

2170 Lockwood Drive · (434) 981-5000
Location

2170 Lockwood Drive, Hollymead, VA 22911
Abington Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2095 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
Classy, 1700 sf townhouse surrounded by the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains available February 1 for flexible lease terms - short or long. Available FULLY FURNISHED AND STOCKED with UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Walking neighborhood, 5 minutes to Starbucks, Target, groceries, pharmacy, etc. 10 minutes to UVA grounds and hospital. NGIC and UVA Research Park only 5 minutes away. House featureS lovely open floor plan with living room, dining room, and fully stocked kitchen. Master bedroom with walk in closet and attached full bath. Two additional bedrooms with shared full bath in hallway. Blackout curtains on windows should you work at night and sleep during the day. Basement level has a gym with Bowflex, a full size washer/dryer, and half bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2170 LOCKWOOD DR have any available units?
2170 LOCKWOOD DR has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2170 LOCKWOOD DR have?
Some of 2170 LOCKWOOD DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2170 LOCKWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
2170 LOCKWOOD DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2170 LOCKWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 2170 LOCKWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollymead.
Does 2170 LOCKWOOD DR offer parking?
No, 2170 LOCKWOOD DR does not offer parking.
Does 2170 LOCKWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2170 LOCKWOOD DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2170 LOCKWOOD DR have a pool?
No, 2170 LOCKWOOD DR does not have a pool.
Does 2170 LOCKWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 2170 LOCKWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2170 LOCKWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2170 LOCKWOOD DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2170 LOCKWOOD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2170 LOCKWOOD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
