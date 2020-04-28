2170 LOCKWOOD DR

Amenities

Classy, 1700 sf townhouse surrounded by the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains available February 1 for flexible lease terms - short or long. Available FULLY FURNISHED AND STOCKED with UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Walking neighborhood, 5 minutes to Starbucks, Target, groceries, pharmacy, etc. 10 minutes to UVA grounds and hospital. NGIC and UVA Research Park only 5 minutes away. House featureS lovely open floor plan with living room, dining room, and fully stocked kitchen. Master bedroom with walk in closet and attached full bath. Two additional bedrooms with shared full bath in hallway. Blackout curtains on windows should you work at night and sleep during the day. Basement level has a gym with Bowflex, a full size washer/dryer, and half bath.