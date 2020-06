Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Abington Place Townhome - Hollymead Town Center - Ideally located Townhome connected to Hollymead Town Center in Abington Place. The townhome is 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a master suite, hardwood floors and a Chef's kitchen with an island. Attached two car garage. Green space nearby. Hollymead Town Center includes Target, Harris Teeter and numerous restaurants and shops. Close proximity to NGIC, UVA Research Park and the DIA.



