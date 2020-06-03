All apartments in Harrisonburg
Find more places like 2451 Mosby Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrisonburg, VA
/
2451 Mosby Court
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:38 AM

2451 Mosby Court

2451 Mosby Court · (540) 705-7080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Harrisonburg
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2451 Mosby Court, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
Mosby Court

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2451 Mosby Court · Avail. Jul 15

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2451 Mosby Court Available 07/15/20 Millwood Condominium 2451 - We have a 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo for rent on Mosby Court. Two stories, private balcony, with a large kitchen. Designated parking for each unit.

Walking distance to Kline's ice cream, Subway, Sharp Sharper, and many more restaurants and shops.

Contact Jeff at Rocktown Realty at Jeff@rocktownrealty.com for more information.

www.rocktownrealty.com

Rocktown Realty is located in Harrisonburg, VA and licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

(RLNE3712845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2451 Mosby Court have any available units?
2451 Mosby Court has a unit available for $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2451 Mosby Court currently offering any rent specials?
2451 Mosby Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2451 Mosby Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2451 Mosby Court is pet friendly.
Does 2451 Mosby Court offer parking?
Yes, 2451 Mosby Court does offer parking.
Does 2451 Mosby Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2451 Mosby Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2451 Mosby Court have a pool?
No, 2451 Mosby Court does not have a pool.
Does 2451 Mosby Court have accessible units?
No, 2451 Mosby Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2451 Mosby Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2451 Mosby Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2451 Mosby Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2451 Mosby Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2451 Mosby Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reserve at Stone Port
2015 Reserve Cir
Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Similar Pages

Harrisonburg 2 BedroomsHarrisonburg Apartments with Balcony
Harrisonburg Apartments with GarageHarrisonburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Harrisonburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VAWoodstock, VAStrasburg, VA
Pantops, VAMassanetta Springs, VAFishersville, VA
Hollymead, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

James Madison University
Piedmont Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity