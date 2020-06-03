Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2451 Mosby Court Available 07/15/20 Millwood Condominium 2451 - We have a 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo for rent on Mosby Court. Two stories, private balcony, with a large kitchen. Designated parking for each unit.



Walking distance to Kline's ice cream, Subway, Sharp Sharper, and many more restaurants and shops.



Contact Jeff at Rocktown Realty at Jeff@rocktownrealty.com for more information.



www.rocktownrealty.com



Rocktown Realty is located in Harrisonburg, VA and licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia.



