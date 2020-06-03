2348 Breckenridge Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Three Level Town home Conveniently Located in Harrisonburg Available! - We have a three-level end unit town homecoming available! This townhome offers two large bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Home has all appliances included with a fully finished basement! The townhome has a nice patio, and large fenced in yard! Call Rocktown Realty today to schedule a showing!



Pets are conditional, if you want to bring your pet, permission is required.



For more information contact us at 540-705-7080!



To see other available properties check out our website at www.RocktownRealty.com,



Rocktown Realty is located. in Harrisonburg, VA and Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia.



(RLNE5840278)