All apartments in Frederick County
Find more places like 1196 Hites Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frederick County, VA
/
1196 Hites Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

1196 Hites Road

1196 Hites Road · (800) 835-0811 ext. 1297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1196 Hites Road, Frederick County, VA 22645

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1196 Hites Road · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Home in Middletown, VA - Beautiful Home in Middletown, VA. Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with updated lighting fixtures, and Beautiful Views. This is a Must See Property! Carriage house in rear of the property is currently occupied. No Garage Access, No Barn Access. Rent includes, Yard Maintenance, Water Softener Salt, and filters which will be changed by Owner. $100 repair deductible for any appliance repair if needed to be paid by tenant. All applicants must apply at www.realestateownershipservices.com with $35.00 application fee. Anyone 18 yrs or older residing in the home must apply separately. No Pets, No Smoking.

(RLNE3693725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1196 Hites Road have any available units?
1196 Hites Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1196 Hites Road currently offering any rent specials?
1196 Hites Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1196 Hites Road pet-friendly?
No, 1196 Hites Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frederick County.
Does 1196 Hites Road offer parking?
No, 1196 Hites Road does not offer parking.
Does 1196 Hites Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1196 Hites Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1196 Hites Road have a pool?
No, 1196 Hites Road does not have a pool.
Does 1196 Hites Road have accessible units?
No, 1196 Hites Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1196 Hites Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1196 Hites Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1196 Hites Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1196 Hites Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1196 Hites Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, MDFrederick, MDReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VAHagerstown, MDFair Oaks, VAMcNair, VA
Winchester, VASterling, VAOakton, VAHarrisonburg, VAManassas Park, VAGainesville, VAStrasburg, VAMartinsburg, WVFront Royal, VAWoodstock, VACharles Town, WVCumberland, MD
Purcellville, VABoonsboro, MDBrunswick, MDStone Ridge, VALinton Hall, VAMiddletown, MDBrambleton, VASouth Riding, VABroadlands, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VACulpeper, VALansdowne, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeJames Madison University
Shenandoah University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity