Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:51 PM

105 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Franklin Farm, VA

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2705 WREXHAM COURT
2705 Wrexham Court, Franklin Farm, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
1907 sqft
Beautifully located 5 bedroom, 2.5 Bath colonial with 2-car garage in great community, backing to mature woods on a cul de sac.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
12615 ETRUSCAN DRIVE
12615 Etruscan Drive, Franklin Farm, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1760 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in a Great neighborhood. This home has some nice updates, is clean, and ready for immediate occupancy. Lawn service included in rental price. Pets accepted on a case by case basis & no smoking in home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2948 EMERALD CHASE DR
2948 Emerald Chase Drive, Franklin Farm, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
This is a Wonderful Home * Upgraded Kitchen & Bathrooms with Granite Counters and New Ceramic Tile * Bright & Clean * Open Floorplan * 2 story Ceilings in Living Room & Dining Room * Awesome Location off FFX Co Pkwy * Close to Shopping & Schools *
Results within 1 mile of Franklin Farm
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
28 Units Available
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,319
1132 sqft
Cat- and dog-friendly community conveniently located near retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site amenities include swimming pool, modern fitness center, tennis court and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 04:07am
13 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1277 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2306 Ballycairne Court
2306 Ballycairne Court, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1621 sqft
Spacious home just minutes from Reston Town Center. Pet considered on case-by-case. Gleaming Wood floors in living room, dining room and family room, 4 bedrooms plus den. Large 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2664 YUKON ROAD
2664 Yukon Road, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2824 sqft
SPACIOUS THREE STORY COLONIAL W TWO CAR GARAGE ON NICE CORNER LOT NEXT TO VACANT LOT*EAT-IN KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & BREAKFAST ROOM*FIRST FLOOR OFFICE/DEN*LARGE ROOM SIZES THROUGHOUT*LARGE DECK OFF FAMILY ROOM*ENTIRE HOME JUST PAINTED

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2655 NEW CARSON DRIVE
2655 New Carson Drive, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3044 sqft
Beautiful home with tons of updates. Hardwood floors throughout main & upper level, newer Master Bath, updated main bath. Washer/Dryer on Upper Level. Basement recently finished with large Rec Room, Office, & full bath.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
12933 Centre Park Cir #406
12933 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
813 sqft
BRYSON CONDOMINIUM A GATED COMMUNITY W/ GARAGE PARKING - BRYSON @ WOODLAND PARK IS A CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX WITH SECURITY GATES ENTRANCES, PARKING GARAGE PARKING, FITNESS ROOM, PARTY ROOM, POOLS, OUTDOOR GRILL AREAS, BUSINESS CENTER, ON SITE MANAGEMENT

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
13310 POINT RIDER LANE
13310 Point Rider Lane, Floris, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1530 sqft
Well-maintained brick & siding home in lovely Borneham Wood. Over 2,200 total square feet & beautifully sited on 1/3 acre lot, complete with mature landscaping, rear deck, shaded patio area, tree swing and shed (with electricity).
Results within 5 miles of Franklin Farm
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
47 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,696
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,681
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,292
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
16 Units Available
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,353
1167 sqft
Central location to I-495, I-66, Route 7 and I-95 with amenities such as a car wash area, green courtyard and pool. You'll find ample storage, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in these recently renovated homes.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
15 Units Available
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir, Fair Lakes, VA
Studio
$1,422
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1097 sqft
Sleek and modern layouts featuring polished concrete floors, eight-foot windows, spacious bedrooms and movable kitchen islands. Conveniently located within minutes of Arlington and Washington, D.C.
Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
38 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
34 Units Available
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1362 sqft
Located near I-95 and I-495. Fantastic views of the Potomac River. These recently renovated homes include beautiful cabinetry and wood flooring, as well as an on-site pool, fitness center and convenience store.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1160 sqft
Located in a serene, wooded setting within walking distance of Town Center. Apartments feature spacious floor plans, updated features, lots of natural light and big closets. Community is just a short drive from D.C.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, upscale apartments conveniently located close to I-66 and Washington, D.C. Minutes from entertainment venues, retail and restaurants. Modern features include vinyl wood-inspired flooring, gas fireplaces and private patios.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
25 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,800
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
52 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
26 Units Available
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1290 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
32 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Franklin Farm, VA

Finding an apartment in Franklin Farm that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

