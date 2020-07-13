/
Last updated July 13 2020
142 Apartments for rent in Franklin Farm, VA with pool
1 Unit Available
13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE
13106 Coralberry Drive, Franklin Farm, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2394 sqft
Lovely 3 level single family home on cul-de-sac. Located in Fairfax, although it is closer to Chantilly this spacious house has open kitchen-den with fireplace, and separate dining room and living room.
1 Unit Available
2705 WREXHAM COURT
2705 Wrexham Court, Franklin Farm, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
1907 sqft
Beautifully located 5 bedroom, 2.5 Bath colonial with 2-car garage in great community, backing to mature woods on a cul de sac.
1 Unit Available
3338 STONE HEATHER COURT
3338 Stone Heather Court, Franklin Farm, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1744 sqft
Updated kitchen, popular manor ii mode, end unit town house, brick front, back to woods. Great schools. Huge country kitchen w/glass doors to deck. 2 larger bedrooms on the upper level. Lower level has family room and stone fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Franklin Farm
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
32 Units Available
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,329
1132 sqft
Cat- and dog-friendly community conveniently located near retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site amenities include swimming pool, modern fitness center, tennis court and dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
18 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1296 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.
1 Unit Available
12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12954 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1031 sqft
Recently Remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo with 2 assigned covered parking spaces at Bryson at Woodland Park, gated condominium community.
1 Unit Available
12905 Centre Park Cir #401
12905 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
12905 Centre Park Cir #401 Available 08/03/20 BRYSON @ WOODLAND PARK 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT HOME - BRYSON COMMUNITY OFFERS WONDERFUL AMENITIES AND GARAGE PARKING!!! POOLS, OUTDOOR GRILLS AND TABLES, ON SITE CONCIERGE, PARTY ROOM, MEETING ROOM AND
1 Unit Available
12921 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12921 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful condo in an excellent building and excellent location! Hardwoods; granite; spacious private bath; washer & dryer in unit; gas cooking. Great condition and great location in the complex.
1 Unit Available
11843 SHIRE COURT
11843 Shire Court, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1073 sqft
AMAZING! Gorgeous Renovation - Pics from Fall 2019 when condo was first time rental.
1 Unit Available
2238 LOFTY HEIGHTS PLACE
2238 Lofty Heights Place, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1040 sqft
Remarkable townhouse in Reston close to shopping, public transportation and schools. Agent rental. Large living room and dinner room Beautiful deck face the wood Reston Association( swimming pools, tennis courts.
1 Unit Available
12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12953 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1031 sqft
Must See!!! Amazing Location. Beautiful Big Sensational 2 beds + 2 spacious baths condo for rent. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. High ceilings with great view from balcony (overlooking a pool).
1 Unit Available
12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12913 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1st, Second parking space available for lease. 1 bedroom condo w upgraded kitchen with Island, SS Appl, and Granite countertops. Bedroom with his and hers closets. Dual entry bathroom.
1 Unit Available
12941 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12941 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL MODERN ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH CONDO IN BRYSON PARK**HARDWOOD FLOORS & CARPET**STAINLESS STEEL & GRANITE KITCHEN OPENS TO DINING ROOM/FAMILY ROOM**MASTER SUITE** PRIVATE BALCONY!! Minutes from Herndon Monroe Wetland Preserve & Park, 2.
1 Unit Available
12958 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12958 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property has been sanitized after last tenant vacated the premises at end of June, 2020.Access to clubhouse facilities, fitness center and pool. Access to outdoor barbecue grill.
1 Unit Available
13107 FROG HOLLOW COURT
13107 Frog Hollow Court, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3438 sqft
PLEASE SEE VIRTUAL VIDEO WALK THROUGH TOUR BEFORE VISITING~SHOES REMOVAL ~MASK & HAND SANITIZERS ARE MUST AS TENANTS ARE STILL LIVING AT THE PLACE ~SECLUDED Cal-De-Sac LOCATION* APPROACH TO FFX COUNTY PARKWAY~ROUTE 28~ROUTE 50~ ROUNTE 66 &
Results within 5 miles of Franklin Farm
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
63 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
21 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
26 Units Available
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-95 and I-495. Fantastic views of the Potomac River. These recently renovated homes include beautiful cabinetry and wood flooring, as well as an on-site pool, fitness center and convenience store.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,467
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
995 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,497
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1020 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located just one mile from Reston, VA. All units recently renovated with bathtub, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse with 24-hour gym, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
40 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,517
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
43 Units Available
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
956 sqft
Modern floor plans with bay windows, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with pool, sundeck, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Easy access to jogging trails and Vienna Metro.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
46 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,496
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
