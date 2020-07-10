/
apartments with washer dryer
21 Apartments for rent in Forest, VA with washer-dryer
Jefferson Forest Manor
1062 Madison View Drive #101, Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Apply Today and Save!!Apply within 48 hours of your first contact and application fees are waived. Also. sign a 13 month lease and get $300 off your first full month's rent. Restrictions apply. Offer expires 7/31/2020.
1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6
1113 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$675
720 sqft
Lovely, updated, top floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the Homestead Garden Court community located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest.
Results within 1 mile of Forest
The Overlook at Stonemill
112 Stonemill Dr, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1210 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Wyndhurst
1311 Enterprise Drive Unit B
1311 Enterprise Dr, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
Beautiful panoramic MOUNTAIN VIEWS!! Located above a business, this three bedroom, two full bathroom unit comes with a stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Forest
Beverly Hills
The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$815
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1376 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The Gardens on Timberlake in Lynchburg, VA makes your apartment more than a place to sleep and eat. Our spacious apartments offer luxury finishes including granite counters and large walk-in closets.
Old Mill Townhomes
725 Mill Stream Ln, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$852
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1044 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,219
1200 sqft
Searching for the perfect place to live can take some people a lifetime. Located just off of Timberlake Road in Lynchburg, Old Mill Townhomes is a friendly community in a quiet yet convenient area.
Oakwood
3705 Sherwood Place Basement Apartment
3705 Sherwood Place, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$615
3705 Sherwood Place Basement Apartment Available 08/07/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath- Available April - This 1 bedroom basement apartment is close to Virginia Baptist Hospital.
2009 Lakeside Dr. #306
2009 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2009 Lakeside Dr. #306 Available 08/07/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhome. Great Location! - This 3 Level Townhome, near the University of Lynchburg, is ready for someone to make it their home. Each Bedroom is spacious and has its own full bath.
Miller Park
3501 Fort Ave #4
3501 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
Studio
$700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3501 Fort Ave #4 Available 07/31/20 Great two bedroom unit off Fort Ave- Available in July - Great 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome off Fort Avenue in Rutherford Square. Stove, Fridge, and Stackable Washer & Dryer Included.
Cornerstone
302 Capstone Drive - 301
302 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Top Floor Cathedral Ceilings! Your unit will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and contemporary paint
New Towne
145 New Towne Road
145 New Towne Road, Lynchburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Great and spacious home centrally located to all things Lynchburg. This split foyer home features 4, larger bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
Cornerstone
303 Rotunda Street - 207
303 Rotunda Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Your home will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and contemporary paint pallets, laminate hard wood
Perrymont
4605 Ferncliff Drive - A
4605 Ferncliff Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Single Family Home in Lynchburg! Please note: this is a listing for just the TOP PORTION of this property, the basement is rented separately. This great home is located to everything you want in Lynchburg.
3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136
3600 Old Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home in Sterling Park!- This large 3 bed, 2.5 bath Town Home is located on Old Forest Road with water, trash, and lawn care included in the rent. Washer/Dryer in the unit.
Wyndhurst
604 Northwynd Circle
604 Northwynd Circle, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1689 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse In Wyndhurst! This town home is located in the beautiful Wyndhurst neighborhood of Lynchburg, VA. One car garage on bottom floor with finished room to be used as a bedroom or bonus room with a half bath.
94 Rowse Dr.
94 Rowse Drive, Timberlake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1399 sqft
94 Rowse Dr. Available 07/03/20 3 BR Townhouse Located in Braxton Park - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse available July in the Braxton Park Townhouse Community. 5 minutes to 460 and located right off Timberlake Rd. Gorgeous Community with pool access.
Results within 10 miles of Forest
Central Business District
1019 Main Street Unit C
1019 Main St, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2700 sqft
Downtown Living at its best - Penthouse apartment located in Downtown Lynchburg. Fully renovated but with character of historic property. No neighbors on either side, only below. Great spot in the middle of downtown, directly on Main Street.
Central Business District
819 Main Street Unit 4
819 Main St, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wills-Camp Artist's Loft - Let the amazing daylight in this downtown setting bring out the artist in you. Original hardwoods and ornate metal ceilings frame the setting of this 2nd story loft overlooking Main Street.
56 Gloucester Dr.
56 Gloucester Drive, Campbell County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
56 Gloucester Dr. Available 08/01/20 Tavern Grove - 3BR/3BA - Get it before it's gone! - 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath TH in Tavern Grove just minutes from LU.
50 Gloucester Dr.
50 Gloucester Drive, Campbell County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
50 Gloucester Dr.
37 Gloucester Dr.
37 Gloucester Drive, Campbell County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,515
1748 sqft
37 Gloucester Dr. Available 07/01/20 Tavern Grove - 4 BR, 3.5 BA End Unit Townhouse - Entry level has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath with granite counter tops and stackable washer/dryer.