159 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Fairfax, VA
32 Units Available
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,329
1132 sqft
Cat- and dog-friendly community conveniently located near retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site amenities include swimming pool, modern fitness center, tennis court and dog park.
64 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
49 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,554
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,946
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
19 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,341
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1025 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
14 Units Available
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,448
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1290 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
18 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,528
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,657
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
39 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,559
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
25 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,499
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1161 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
17 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,534
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1094 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
10 Units Available
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community in a park-like setting, with free parking and playground. Units feature ceramic tiled bathtubs, garbage disposal and large closets. Conveniently located for commuters close to I-66 and the Vienna Metro.
16 Units Available
Mantua
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,398
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
855 sqft
Quick drive to Capital Beltway and I-66. MetroBus stops in front of 199-unit building. Units feature balconies, high-speed internet access, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Laundry facilities, courtyard, clubhouse and pet play area.
16 Units Available
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, upscale apartments conveniently located close to I-66 and Washington, D.C. Minutes from entertainment venues, retail and restaurants. Modern features include vinyl wood-inspired flooring, gas fireplaces and private patios.
6 Units Available
Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1250 sqft
Close to I-66 and Fair Oaks Mall, these homes feature plush carpeting, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a playground.
1 Unit Available
9485 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD
9485 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
698 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9485 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD in Fairfax. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
10903 MAPLE STREET
10903 Maple Street, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10903 MAPLE STREET in Fairfax. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Fairfax
24 Units Available
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,632
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1058 sqft
Live effortlessly with the spacious comfort and 24-hour maintenance. Just steps from the Oak Marr Rec Center, you can enjoy convenient access to an indoor pool, fitness classes and a driving range with par-3 course.
1 Unit Available
10118 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD
10118 Oakton Terrace Road, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
1003 sqft
Large upper-level condo with luxurious carpet throughout bedrooms and main living areas and hard-surfaced floors in kitchen and bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
10405 CARRIAGEPARK COURT
10405 Carriagepark Court, Kings Park West, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2173 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Townhouse. Master bedroom with private bathroom for rent to share with 3 other GMU students. Large THs in Kings Park West across from George Mason University. THs is clean and quiet.
1 Unit Available
3175 SUMMIT SQUARE DRIVE
3175 Summit Square Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Vienna Metro, George Mason University(GMU), Fairfax downtown, and Tysons. Bamboo floors, granite counters in kitchen & bath, wood burning fireplace.
1 Unit Available
10303 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE
10303 Appalachian Circle, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CHARMING 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo with FIREPLACE, washer and dryer in unit. Remodeled bath and kitchen with Granite counters. Open floor plan located in desirable Four Winds At Oakton with easy access to Metro and major highways.
1 Unit Available
9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE
9712 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
674 sqft
PRICE IMPROVED! GREAT LOCATION & SPACIOUS - 1BR, 1BA just Minutes to VIENNA METRO!*** Neutral PAINT & Nicely CARPETED !*** Large Owner's Bedroom! ! ***Separate Laundry Room w/WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT!!*** Parking Included*** CEILING FANS in Living
1 Unit Available
9718 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE
9718 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
894 sqft
Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath condo! This condo has been completely remodeled- new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets, renovated bathroom, large bedroom and living area, separate dining area, full size washer and dryer in the unit,
Results within 5 miles of Fairfax
21 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,506
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.
21 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
