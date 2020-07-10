316 SHENANDOAH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Upper level 2 bedroom, full bath apartment. Secure entry way with split steps and landing to upstairs. Just updated, freshly painted, new flooring. Located in town limits, private parking lot at the end of Shenandoah Avenue. Lawn and parking maintenance included. Small shared balcony for tenants use. Washer & dryer included in lease. Someone looking for a long term lease would be welcome here! Credit & background checks, income & rental verifications, call for application. No Pets, No Smoking. Available immediately.