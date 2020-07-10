All apartments in Edinburg
Find more places like 316 SHENANDOAH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edinburg, VA
/
316 SHENANDOAH AVENUE
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:31 AM

316 SHENANDOAH AVENUE

316 Shenandoah Avenue · (540) 459-9650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

316 Shenandoah Avenue, Edinburg, VA 22824

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Upper level 2 bedroom, full bath apartment. Secure entry way with split steps and landing to upstairs. Just updated, freshly painted, new flooring. Located in town limits, private parking lot at the end of Shenandoah Avenue. Lawn and parking maintenance included. Small shared balcony for tenants use. Washer & dryer included in lease. Someone looking for a long term lease would be welcome here! Credit & background checks, income & rental verifications, call for application. No Pets, No Smoking. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 SHENANDOAH AVENUE have any available units?
316 SHENANDOAH AVENUE has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 316 SHENANDOAH AVENUE have?
Some of 316 SHENANDOAH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 SHENANDOAH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
316 SHENANDOAH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 SHENANDOAH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 316 SHENANDOAH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edinburg.
Does 316 SHENANDOAH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 316 SHENANDOAH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 316 SHENANDOAH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 SHENANDOAH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 SHENANDOAH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 316 SHENANDOAH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 316 SHENANDOAH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 316 SHENANDOAH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 316 SHENANDOAH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 SHENANDOAH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 SHENANDOAH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 SHENANDOAH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 316 SHENANDOAH AVENUE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winchester, VAHarrisonburg, VAWoodstock, VA
Culpeper, VAHollymead, VA
Front Royal, VAStrasburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

James Madison University
Shenandoah University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity