Edinburg, VA
103 KOONTZ STREET
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:09 AM

103 KOONTZ STREET

103 Koontz St · (540) 459-9650
Location

103 Koontz St, Edinburg, VA 22824

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Brand New Duplex's in the town of Edinburg. Community location near town park, also convenient for I-81 commuters. Upscale with hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings in great room with living room & kitchen. SS appliances, lots of cabinetry and counter space, pantry closet. First floor en-suite with double sink, shower, washer/dryer closet and tons of storage space, upstairs 2 bedrooms with deep closets and full bath. Covered front and back porches. No pets, no smoking, 12 mo lease. Credit of 650+, income, rental verification, call office for applications, $30/per person

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 KOONTZ STREET have any available units?
103 KOONTZ STREET has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 KOONTZ STREET have?
Some of 103 KOONTZ STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 KOONTZ STREET currently offering any rent specials?
103 KOONTZ STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 KOONTZ STREET pet-friendly?
No, 103 KOONTZ STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edinburg.
Does 103 KOONTZ STREET offer parking?
No, 103 KOONTZ STREET does not offer parking.
Does 103 KOONTZ STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 KOONTZ STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 KOONTZ STREET have a pool?
No, 103 KOONTZ STREET does not have a pool.
Does 103 KOONTZ STREET have accessible units?
No, 103 KOONTZ STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 103 KOONTZ STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 KOONTZ STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 KOONTZ STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 KOONTZ STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
