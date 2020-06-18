103 KOONTZ STREET

Amenities

Brand New Duplex's in the town of Edinburg. Community location near town park, also convenient for I-81 commuters. Upscale with hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings in great room with living room & kitchen. SS appliances, lots of cabinetry and counter space, pantry closet. First floor en-suite with double sink, shower, washer/dryer closet and tons of storage space, upstairs 2 bedrooms with deep closets and full bath. Covered front and back porches. No pets, no smoking, 12 mo lease. Credit of 650+, income, rental verification, call office for applications, $30/per person