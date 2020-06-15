Amenities

5820 Westhall Drive Available 07/09/20 Small Dog Friendly Westhall Home Minutes From Downtown Crozet! - AVAILABLE JULY 9th



This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Westhall home is set on .17+/- acres and offers convenience to downtown Crozet, Piedmont Place, Claudius Crozet Park and Crozet YMCA, plus commuter routes and I64. The community is also 13 miles from the JAG School and 17.5 miles from UVA Medical Center, as well as 17.5 miles from Waynesboro (Target shopping center).



The 2,501 finished sqft home features open spaces, lots of light, a mix of hardwood and carpeted flooring, chair rail and crown molding accents, a first floor master bedroom, an attached one car garage, and a grassy backyard with a patio area and shed.



The main level of the home offers harwood flooring throughout the front living room/home office space, kitchen, dining room, foyer and hallways. The kitchen is open, large, and updated and features stainless steel appliances and a tile backsplash. A large carpeted family room with built-in shelving and a gas fireplace opens up to the master bedroom suite with a private full bath and walk-in closet and also to the rear patio and backyard space.



The top level includes three carpeted bedrooms, a full hallway bath, a landing area perfect for a reading nook, and the laundry room with a full size washer and dryer.



Enjoy walkable sidewalks, green space, and a tot lot within the Westhall community.



This property is within the following school district:



* Crozet Elementary

* Henley Middle

* Western Albemarle High



No smoking is allowed at the property. One small dog (under 35lbs) is negotiable with an additional, non-refundable $250 pet fee plus a monthly $25 pet rent. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $2,200 due. First month's rent of $2,200 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.



