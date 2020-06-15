All apartments in Crozet
Find more places like 5820 Westhall Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crozet, VA
/
5820 Westhall Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

5820 Westhall Drive

5820 Westhall Drive · (434) 973-3003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Crozet
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5820 Westhall Drive, Crozet, VA 22932
Westhall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5820 Westhall Drive · Avail. Jul 9

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2501 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
5820 Westhall Drive Available 07/09/20 Small Dog Friendly Westhall Home Minutes From Downtown Crozet! - AVAILABLE JULY 9th

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Westhall home is set on .17+/- acres and offers convenience to downtown Crozet, Piedmont Place, Claudius Crozet Park and Crozet YMCA, plus commuter routes and I64. The community is also 13 miles from the JAG School and 17.5 miles from UVA Medical Center, as well as 17.5 miles from Waynesboro (Target shopping center).

The 2,501 finished sqft home features open spaces, lots of light, a mix of hardwood and carpeted flooring, chair rail and crown molding accents, a first floor master bedroom, an attached one car garage, and a grassy backyard with a patio area and shed.

The main level of the home offers harwood flooring throughout the front living room/home office space, kitchen, dining room, foyer and hallways. The kitchen is open, large, and updated and features stainless steel appliances and a tile backsplash. A large carpeted family room with built-in shelving and a gas fireplace opens up to the master bedroom suite with a private full bath and walk-in closet and also to the rear patio and backyard space.

The top level includes three carpeted bedrooms, a full hallway bath, a landing area perfect for a reading nook, and the laundry room with a full size washer and dryer.

Enjoy walkable sidewalks, green space, and a tot lot within the Westhall community.

This property is within the following school district:

* Crozet Elementary
* Henley Middle
* Western Albemarle High

No smoking is allowed at the property. One small dog (under 35lbs) is negotiable with an additional, non-refundable $250 pet fee plus a monthly $25 pet rent. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $2,200 due. First month's rent of $2,200 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.

(RLNE4847677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5820 Westhall Drive have any available units?
5820 Westhall Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5820 Westhall Drive have?
Some of 5820 Westhall Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5820 Westhall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5820 Westhall Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5820 Westhall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5820 Westhall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5820 Westhall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5820 Westhall Drive does offer parking.
Does 5820 Westhall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5820 Westhall Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5820 Westhall Drive have a pool?
No, 5820 Westhall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5820 Westhall Drive have accessible units?
No, 5820 Westhall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5820 Westhall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5820 Westhall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5820 Westhall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5820 Westhall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5820 Westhall Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Crozet 3 BedroomsCrozet Apartments with Balcony
Crozet Apartments with GarageCrozet Dog Friendly Apartments
Crozet Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VALynchburg, VAHarrisonburg, VA
Pantops, VAMassanetta Springs, VA
Fishersville, VAHollymead, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeJames Madison University
Liberty University
Piedmont Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity