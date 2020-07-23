Apartment List
/
VA
/
cave spring
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:33 AM

17 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cave Spring, VA

2 bedroom apartments in Cave Spring are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedro... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3619 Timberline TRL
3619 Timberline Trail, Cave Spring, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1120 sqft
Amazing move in ready condo in a phenomenal location, just minutes to shopping, eating and downtown! This rare 2bed/2ba find features a bonus room that can be used as a 3rd bedroom or office, amazing living room with cozy fireplace, in-unit laundry,
Results within 1 mile of Cave Spring
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 21 at 08:24 PM
6 Units Available
The Pines Apartments
4630 Roxbury Ln, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
965 sqft
Residents of this community are within walking distance of Southwest Plaza Shopping Center. Onsite amenities include a gazebo, sundeck, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Indoors, residents have spacious floor plans and walk-in closets.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Court
2432 Brandon AVE SW
2432 Brandon Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
2210 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with basement. Lots of space! Kitchen with refrigerator and stove. Entry offers kitchen, dining room, and living room.
Results within 5 miles of Cave Spring
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
South Jefferson
South16 at the Bridges
16 Old Woods Ave, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
824 sqft
Steeped in history, natural beauty, and opportunity, Roanoke offers the best of two worlds: a place that provides all of the amenities and energy of city living while maintaining the charm and personality of a small town.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
11 Units Available
Salem Wood
100 Kimball Ave, Salem, VA
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Salem Wood in Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:31 AM
11 Units Available
Miller Court-Arrowood
Sterlingwood
2215 Montauk Rd NW, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$859
793 sqft
Country living and city luxuries have found the perfect balance at Sterlingwood Apartments. Reside in a gorgeous home, surrounded by the beautiful outdoors and a mountain range you can look to each day and call your own.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
4 Units Available
The Crest Apartments
128 Rutledge Drive, Salem, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
820 sqft
Our apartments are convenient to Downtown Salem and Roanoke College, and inside an excellent school system. Just off I-81, dining, shopping, and entertainment are only a short drive away while still remaining secluded in small town Salem, VA.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Peachtree-Norwood
Northridge Village
5204 Lancelot Ln NW, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
- (RLNE1855199)
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
South Washington Heights
The Cove at Peter’s Creek
3836 Panorama Ave NW, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$645
Great Affordable Housing! - 2 & 3 Bedroom apartments in Peter's Creek Road area. Our energy-saving apartments feature double-pane insulated windows and energy efficient heat pump. Great location in a quiet area, convenient to both Roanoke and Salem.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Southwest
501 Allison Avenue Southwest - Apt. 1
501 Allison Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$670
680 sqft
Water and Sewer Included, 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance, Wall to Wall Carpet, All Electric, On Site Laundry, Affordable old SW Location, Cable and Internet Ready, Close to Bus Line, Close to Highland Park Please call (888) 659-9596 to schedule a

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Roanoke
400 Salem AVE SW
400 Salem Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1062 sqft
Condo for rent Fulton Motor Lofts! Convenient location to downtown Roanoke, excellent property that features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The condo is very spacious at 1062 square and is available for rent now!

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Walnut Hill
1346 Woodbine Avenue
1346 Woodbine St SE, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
832 sqft
House for Rent - New Listing. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home located on a quiet street in Walnut Hill offers easy living with a mountain view. Newly remodeled kitchen, bathroom and covered patio. Call for more information. (RLNE5667691)
Results within 10 miles of Cave Spring
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
12 Units Available
Mecca Gardens
Hickory Woods Apartments
3006 Hickory Woods Dr NE, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$910
901 sqft
Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Hickory Woods Apartments provides you with nature's tranquility just minutes away from all areas of the city. You will love coming home to Hickory Woods.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
10 Units Available
Mecca Gardens
Glade Creek
3343 Glade Creek Boulevard Northeast, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1167 sqft
The Glade Creek apartment community is situated in one of Roanoke's most convenient locations, minutes from shopping, dining, and downtown Roanoke. Multiple year winner for Superior Customer Service (Satisfacts).
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Preston Park
Frontier Apartments
4426 Plantation Rd NE, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$765
Apartments in this pet-friendly complex offer ample space with personal patios and balconies. Community features include a pool and plenty of outdoor recreation areas. Convenient access to I-81 and close to beautiful Read Mountain Preserve.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Vinton
224 Foxland Ave
224 Foxland Avenue, Vinton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
843 sqft
This two bedroom one bath ranch home features hardwood floors, built in stove and dishwasher, as well as washer/dryer. This home offers gas heat and central air. There is a fenced-in backyard with a patio off the kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Hollins
713 Lakeview Cir
713 Lakeview Circle, Hollins, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
2br 1 bath - With Garage - Lawn Care Included - Very Nice Patio Home with Garage in North Roanoke County Mowing and snow removal included in rent. Water also included. -Peaceful, worry-free, and friendly Community, in a beautiful setting.
City Guide for Cave Spring, VA

The music composer James Bland in his salute to Virginia writes, “Carry me back to old Virginny, there’s where the cotton and the corn and tomatoes grow, there’s where the birds warble sweet in the springtime, there’s where this old darkey’s heart am long’d to go.”

Cave Spring, a part of Virginia, was named after a spring running from a cave. The spring joined with several familiar springs, which all flowed westward until reaching the bottom. This bottom was later called “Muddy Lick” because a part of the water contains salt in it and the animals would regularly gather and lick the salt in the mud. The city has a population of 24,922 residents (according to the 2010 census) and covers a great part of the Southwest County in Roanoke. Hence, Cave Spring comes under the covering of the Roanoke Metropolitan Statistical Area. Cave Spring is reported by visitors and residents to be a wonderful place to settle down. The area proves to be a wonderful place for family and friends to get along. The city of Roanoke runs adjacent to Cave Spring and thus the community takes advantage of the bustling activities that regularly happens in Roanoke. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Cave Spring, VA

2 bedroom apartments in Cave Spring are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Cave Spring near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Cave Spring that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Roanoke, VALynchburg, VASalem, VAForest, VA
Daleville, VAChristiansburg, VATimberlake, VABlacksburg, VA
Radford, VADanville, VALexington, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeRoanoke College
Jefferson College of Health SciencesLiberty University
Virginia Western Community College