17 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cave Spring, VA

The music composer James Bland in his salute to Virginia writes, “Carry me back to old Virginny, there’s where the cotton and the corn and tomatoes grow, there’s where the birds warble sweet in the springtime, there’s where this old darkey’s heart am long’d to go.”

Cave Spring, a part of Virginia, was named after a spring running from a cave. The spring joined with several familiar springs, which all flowed westward until reaching the bottom. This bottom was later called "Muddy Lick" because a part of the water contains salt in it and the animals would regularly gather and lick the salt in the mud. The city has a population of 24,922 residents (according to the 2010 census) and covers a great part of the Southwest County in Roanoke. Hence, Cave Spring comes under the covering of the Roanoke Metropolitan Statistical Area. Cave Spring is reported by visitors and residents to be a wonderful place to settle down. The area proves to be a wonderful place for family and friends to get along. The city of Roanoke runs adjacent to Cave Spring and thus the community takes advantage of the bustling activities that regularly happens in Roanoke.