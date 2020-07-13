Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:02 AM

76 Apartments for rent in Carrollton, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carrollton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
145 Liberty Way
145 Liberty Way, Carrollton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
3349 sqft
Stunning three story home in highly sought after Founders Pointe neighborhood. This home features a spacious gourmet kitchen w/ custom cabinets, granite countertops, wine cooler, and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite w/ private bath.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
604 Founders Pointe Trail
604 Founders Pointe Trail, Carrollton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2884 sqft
Beautiful 5 BR 3BA home by Sasser Construction. Pristine condition. Gleaming hardwood floors. Open plan with huge covered back porch, perfect for entertaining! Convenient 1st floor bedroom & full bath.
Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
12478 Titus Cove Landing
12478 Titus Cove Landing, Isle of Wight County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1875 sqft
If you are looking for privacy and love nature, then this is the cottage for you! Tucked into the woods is where this home sits. Enjoy sitting out on the deck listening to the birds.
Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Sleepy Hole
2104 Piedmont Road
2104 Piedmont Road, Suffolk, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
3300 sqft
Home has 5 bedrooms, including a room downstairs bedroom that can be used as an office. There are 4 bull baths including a full shower bath downstairs.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Nansemond
1010 Skiffs Landing Lane
1010 Skiffs Landing Ln, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2070 sqft
Charming attached brick home located in the Harbour View area of Suffolk. This property has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, beautiful wood floors, and a comfortable kitchen with lots of cabinetry.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Sleepy Hole
2924 Ames Cove Drive
2924 Ames Cove Drive, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2120 sqft
Spacious Brick Ranch with Attached Garage Convenient to all of Hampton Roads. Located Seconds from Route 17 with an Easy Connection to Route 164 & I-664, All Bridges & Tunnels. There Is Also a Room Above The Garage.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
926 Pocahontas Court
926 Pocahontas Court, Smithfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit town home on cul-de-sac. Quick commute to peninsula and easy access to all the amenities of historic Smithfield. Full appliance package is included, washer/dryer convey "as is" in lease. Call today for private showing.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
15 Units Available
Farmington
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
20 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$849
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
14 Units Available
Watkins
Meridian Parkside
1400 Summitt Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1414 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with luxury finishes and large living areas. Located just minutes away from I-64, Ft. Eustis, and shops and dining. Community has pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
10 Units Available
Ivy Farms
Harborstone
761 Adams Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$686
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$736
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$746
900 sqft
Great location close to the City Center at Oyster Point and Patrick Henry Mall. Units have amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of community amenities like parking and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
6 Units Available
Ivy Farms
Jefferson Flats
11112 Tarrytown Court #20A, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Flats in Newport News. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
10 Units Available
Palmer
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1280 sqft
Nearby I-64 offers easy access to Victory Crossing Shopping Center and various entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have spacious floorplans and beautiful balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Deer Park
Compass at City Center
502 Waters Edge Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1224 sqft
Convenient location near Jefferson Avenue/Rte. 143. Apartment features washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and private balcony. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include on-site pool, athletic courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Deer Park
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1004 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
14 Units Available
Palmer
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Downtown Newport News
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
696 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1118 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and
Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
13 Units Available
Churchland Square
7041 Kenny Ln, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Churchland Square Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Find your new home at Churchland Square Apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Nansemond
Hampton Roads Crossing
2019 Barclay Place, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1278 sqft
Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA just got more exciting. Hampton Roads Crossing offers luxury apartments that you will want to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
18 Units Available
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,217
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1360 sqft
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Deer Park
Kingstowne
500 Oscar Loop, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$953
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Live life your way when you live at Kingstowne Apartments & Townhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Churchland West
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$934
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.
Last updated July 10 at 09:30pm
10 Units Available
Edgefield
Edgefield Apartments
5699 Craneybrook Ln, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Edgefield Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Stop by Edgefield Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! Our community offers relaxing and comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Dutch Village
Warwick Village
495 Nelson Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$720
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
864 sqft
Welcome home to Warwick Village Apartments. Close to everything. but secluded in a convenient neighborhood setting. The spacious floor plans are designed with you in mind.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Carrollton, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carrollton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

