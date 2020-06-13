Apartment List
/
VA
/
bull run
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

57 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bull Run, VA

Finding an apartment in Bull Run that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8054 LISLE DRIVE
8054 Lisle Drive, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1026 sqft
Lovely condo convenient to shopping, dining and commuter routes. Secured entrance, plenty of parking available. Condo is freshly painted, has large master bedroom with own bathroom and large walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Bull Run
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
67 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1338 sqft
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
27 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
60 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
Studio
$965
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
748 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
19 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8842 CHERRY OAK COURT
8842 Cherry Oak Court, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1260 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Top-to-Bottom Townhouse in a highly sought after Manassas community. Terrific 2-story 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHROOM with fully Remodeled Kitchen with NEW Cabinets, Counters, and Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8987 MCDOWELL CMN
8987 Mcdowell Common, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 1260 SQ. FT - 2 level interior townhome is a must see and available 7/1 - Hardwood on Main level. 2 Master Suites on the upper level with upgrades galore to included tile flooring in baths and more.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8979 MCDOWELL COMN
8979 Mcdowell Common, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1288 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED ... SIMPLY SPARKLES.....So much is new in the last year including kitchen cabinets, kitchen counters, all stainless steel kitchen appliances, upper level carpet, windows, washer and dryer, bathroom vanities, most lighting and more....
Results within 5 miles of Bull Run
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
32 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,332
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Bloom Crossing
27 Units Available
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive, Manassas Park, VA
Studio
$1,276
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1173 sqft
Walk into Artena Manassas, the only high-rise apartment in the area, and you’ll immediately see why this should be your new address! From its convenient location, incredible curb appeal and views, uniquely attractive suburban surroundings, nearby
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Bloom Crossing
28 Units Available
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
2 Units Available
Regency Place
11201 Partnership Lane, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our beautiful family orientated community offers two and three bedroom homes featuring an all electric gourmet kitchen, your own private patio or balcony, ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections and spacious walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Bloom Crossing
21 Units Available
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
Downtown Manassas
12 Units Available
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
930 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Heritage Hunt
7 Units Available
The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,388
1471 sqft
Modern luxury meets colonial design in this pet-friendly community. Rentals feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Luxury amenities such as a bocce court, coffee bar, and community garden.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
10 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,451
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
3 Units Available
Colonial Village Apartments
9704 Clark Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,178
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off the Virginia Railway Express (VRE), these 1-3 bedroom apartments offer a selection of in-demand amenities, including designer floor plans, large closets, walk-in linen closets, new appliances, wood cabinets and ceiling fans.

1 of 26

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
6250 ASTRID COVE
6250 Astrid Cove, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1732 sqft
Nice End Unit TH in located on London Towne West w/3 BR's and 2-1/2 BA's on 3 finished levels. Updated Bathrooms and neutral paint throughout! Fully fenced rear yard with a large deck! Pets not allowed! Don't miss this one!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8393 BUTTRESS LANE
8393 Buttress Lane, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
750 sqft
Cozy 1BR, 1BA condo w/ private balcony. Backs to woods, quick access to Rt. 28, VRE, Old Town. Walking distance to new Signal Hill shops, pergo flooring, lots of light. Laundry in unit. $500 deposit smoking. Pet deposit $500 case by case for pets.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bridlewood
1 Unit Available
13660 SHIRE PL
13660 Shire Place, Linton Hall, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Super convenient location and backs up to common green area. 3BR, 3.5BA (Full bath on lower level), RR, Den, Large Kitchen, Deck. Shows great! ** NO SMOKERS. NO CATS ** Small dogs considered on a Case by Case basis.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13301 IANS WAY
13301 Ians Way, Linton Hall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3182 sqft
Beautiful and bright brick front single family home with 3 levels, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. Master bedroom suite with a sitting room, elegant columns & crown mouldings add architectural interests.

1 of 23

Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
10396 LIME TREE CT
10396 Lime Tree Court, Buckhall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
APPLY ONLINE at LONGANDFOSTER. com enter property address and follow instrustions--- GORGEOUS professionally decorated, partially furnished home with over 4000 sq feet. Formal LR & DR. Main level office. 2-story family room w/ FP.

1 of 7

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Kingsbrooke
1 Unit Available
8526 CORONATION LANE
8526 Coronation Lane, Linton Hall, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1624 sqft
Large corner unit 2 bedroom townhome in desired Kingsbrooke community. Spacious living /dining room combo features a cozy fireplace, window seating & plenty of sunlight. Comfortable Eat in Kitchen.
City Guide for Bull Run, VA

This isn't the "running of the bulls," like in Spain. Instead Bull Run is one of the country's most historic sites.

Bull Run is a census designated area a little over two miles in circumference. Along with pleasant suburban homes, shopping and easy access to area highways, this community has plenty of green space, with many locations including historic sites. Manassas National Battlefield is one such location, with Civil War history, scenic woodlands and hiking trails. Bull Run Regional Park is also nearby, with many trails and grassy areas for picnics and relaxing. Bull Run Stream and several seasonally fun water parks are also nearby. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bull Run, VA

Finding an apartment in Bull Run that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Bull Run 2 BedroomsBull Run 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBull Run Apartments with Balcony
Bull Run Apartments with ParkingBull Run Apartments with PoolBull Run Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bull Run Dog Friendly ApartmentsBull Run Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VACulpeper, VA
Burke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VAKings Park West, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia