57 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bull Run, VA
This isn't the "running of the bulls," like in Spain. Instead Bull Run is one of the country's most historic sites.
Bull Run is a census designated area a little over two miles in circumference. Along with pleasant suburban homes, shopping and easy access to area highways, this community has plenty of green space, with many locations including historic sites. Manassas National Battlefield is one such location, with Civil War history, scenic woodlands and hiking trails. Bull Run Regional Park is also nearby, with many trails and grassy areas for picnics and relaxing. Bull Run Stream and several seasonally fun water parks are also nearby. See more
Finding an apartment in Bull Run that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.