/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
135 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Buckhall, VA
1 of 23
Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
10396 LIME TREE CT
10396 Lime Tree Court, Buckhall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
APPLY ONLINE at LONGANDFOSTER. com enter property address and follow instrustions--- GORGEOUS professionally decorated, partially furnished home with over 4000 sq feet. Formal LR & DR. Main level office. 2-story family room w/ FP.
Results within 1 mile of Buckhall
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
19 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,367
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,452
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive, Manassas Park, VA
Studio
$1,357
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1173 sqft
Walk into Artena Manassas, the only high-rise apartment in the area, and you’ll immediately see why this should be your new address! From its convenient location, incredible curb appeal and views, uniquely attractive suburban surroundings, nearby
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
29 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,356
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
4 Units Available
Colonial Village Apartments
9704 Clark Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,178
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off the Virginia Railway Express (VRE), these 1-3 bedroom apartments offer a selection of in-demand amenities, including designer floor plans, large closets, walk-in linen closets, new appliances, wood cabinets and ceiling fans.
Results within 5 miles of Buckhall
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
Downtown Manassas
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
930 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
73 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,404
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
64 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
943 sqft
Luxurious waterfront apartments built on 45 landscaped acres of rolling meadows and lakes. Units feature stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and fireplace. Grounds offer playground, gym, pool and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
22 Units Available
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
28 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,358
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
33 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
63 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
18 Units Available
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes
12395 Midsummer Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
883 sqft
Offering the option of private balcony and bay windows, the Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartments in Woodbridge, VA, is close to local amenities and transport hubs, such as the Reagan National Airport and Potomac Mills Mall.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
Westridge
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,324
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
903 sqft
Close to the I-95, the Windsor Park Apartment Homes promises a treat for sports enthusiasts, with on-site racquetball court, pool and clubhouse, nicely complementing the recently renovated stylish interiors featuring hardwood floors and all mod-cons.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
24 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,884
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
48 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,175
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
748 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
16 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
8 Units Available
Soldiers Ridge Apartments
11201 Soldiers Ridge Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
989 sqft
Barron Park and Bull Run Plaza provide recreation, food, and shopping to residents of this community. There's an onsite fitness center and swimming pool as well. The units are also fully-renovated and offer paid utilities.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,528
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1058 sqft
The Elms at Centerville have hedges all over the grounds, large open kitchens, deep patios, and full bedrooms and living rooms with wide and tall windows. Grounds include a gym, pool, car-wash area, tennis courts and playgrounds.
Similar Pages
Buckhall 3 BedroomsBuckhall Apartments with BalconyBuckhall Apartments with GarageBuckhall Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckhall Apartments with ParkingBuckhall Apartments with Washer-DryerBuckhall Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VA