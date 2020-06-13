125 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Buckhall, VA
Buckhall gets its name from the large population of deer or bucks that lived in the area prior to the Civil War. To this day, Buckhall has one of the largest deer populations in the continental United States.
Buckhall is an unincorporated town in Prince William County, Virginia. At one point, Buckhall was nothing more than a one-room schoolhouse built in 1865. That lone schoolhouse seemingly in the middle of nowhere has grown into a town with a population of more than 16,000 residents. History buffs will love living in this area - Buckhall is just minutes from the infamous Signal Hill and the site of the Bull Run Battlefield from the American Civil War. See more
Finding an apartment in Buckhall that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.