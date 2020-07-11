262 Apartments for rent in Buckhall, VA with washer-dryer

/
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8931 GARRETT WAY
8931 Garrett Way, Buckhall, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2478 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Beautifully designed 3BR, 3.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
10993 INSPIRATION POINT PL
10993 Inspiration Point Place, Buckhall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful home features hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, SS appliances, tall windows that let the sun shine in, crown molding, dining room with chair rail/wainscoting, gourmet kitchen with island opened to sun room-breakfast area-family room with
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
10547 PINEVIEW ROAD
10547 Pineview Road, Buckhall, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1189 sqft
Country home, always family owned, first time as a rental . Extensively remodeled : refinished hardwood floors , new granite countertops and appliances, hall bath has new quarts countertop with vessel sink, plumbing and electrical upgraded.
1 of 23
Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
10396 LIME TREE CT
10396 Lime Tree Court, Buckhall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
APPLY ONLINE at LONGANDFOSTER. com enter property address and follow instrustions--- GORGEOUS professionally decorated, partially furnished home with over 4000 sq feet. Formal LR & DR. Main level office. 2-story family room w/ FP.
1 of 62
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9486 PERENNIAL ST
9486 Perennial Street, Buckhall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Like renting a brand new house from the builder!3-level garaged (2) S.F.H. sits at the end of a cul-de-sac with gorgeous treed back yard and your own private cement pond.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
20 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,357
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1307 sqft
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
30 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,417
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive, Manassas Park, VA
Studio
$1,357
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1173 sqft
Walk into Artena Manassas, the only high-rise apartment in the area, and you’ll immediately see why this should be your new address! From its convenient location, incredible curb appeal and views, uniquely attractive suburban surroundings, nearby
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8393 BUTTRESS LANE
8393 Buttress Lane, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
750 sqft
Cozy 1BR, 1BA condo w/ private balcony. Backs to woods, quick access to Rt. 28, VRE, Old Town. Walking distance to new Signal Hill shops, pergo flooring, lots of light. Laundry in unit. $500 deposit smoking. Pet deposit $500 case by case for pets.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Bloom Crossing
9612 WIGFALL WAY
9612 Wigfall Way, Manassas Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1206 sqft
Fantastic condo near Manassas VRE Station- 2 blocks away! Commuters Dream Location. Spacious 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with one car garage. 12-month lease only. Available Immediately.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9563 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD
9563 Battery Heights Boulevard, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom penthouse with vaulted ceilings. Unit has updated cabinets, granite countertops, remodeled bathroom, washer and dryer. The property backs to treed area. Very private and peaceful. Excellent location.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE
9576 Jayhawk Terrace, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1070 sqft
Remodeled Ready to Move on July 15th. 2 Bed, 2 Bath Ground floor unit w/Private Entrance. Beautiful Dark Wood Kitchen with Ceramic Tile floor. Breakfast Area & Separate Dining. Large Bright & Open Living Room.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8175 RAINWATER CIRCLE
8175 Rainwater Circle, Yorkshire, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1492 sqft
Spacious 3 Level End Unit 3BR 2.5 BA 1 ATTACHED Car Garage TH, Modern open floor plan W/ Tall Ceilings, Crown Molding, Breakfast Bar, Rec Rm., Family Rm. LOTS of natural light all conveniently located near to Manassas, Centreville & 66.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
27 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
53 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
14 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,356
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,404
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,439
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
22 Units Available
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
76 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
17 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
19 Units Available
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,528
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1058 sqft
The Elms at Centerville have hedges all over the grounds, large open kitchens, deep patios, and full bedrooms and living rooms with wide and tall windows. Grounds include a gym, pool, car-wash area, tennis courts and playgrounds.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
33 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
