Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:33 PM

136 Apartments for rent in Buckhall, VA with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Buckhall means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing you... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
10364 PLUM TREE COURT
10364 Plum Tree Court, Buckhall, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
4192 sqft
This is a home that truly has it all. Main floor bedroom. Full bathrooms on all 3 levels (4 full baths total). 2 story living room with stone fireplace. Family room with wet bar. Den. Office. Formal dining room.

1 of 62

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
9486 PERENNIAL ST
9486 Perennial Street, Buckhall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Like renting a brand new house from the builder!3-level garaged (2) S.F.H. sits at the end of a cul-de-sac with gorgeous treed back yard and your own private cement pond.
Results within 1 mile of Buckhall
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
26 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1139 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
22 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,357
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1307 sqft
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
28 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,346
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive, Manassas Park, VA
Studio
$1,357
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1222 sqft
Walk into Artena Manassas, the only high-rise apartment in the area, and you’ll immediately see why this should be your new address! From its convenient location, incredible curb appeal and views, uniquely attractive suburban surroundings, nearby

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
8175 RAINWATER CIRCLE
8175 Rainwater Circle, Yorkshire, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1492 sqft
Spacious 3 Level End Unit 3BR 2.5 BA 1 ATTACHED Car Garage TH, Modern open floor plan W/ Tall Ceilings, Crown Molding, Breakfast Bar, Rec Rm., Family Rm. LOTS of natural light all conveniently located near to Manassas, Centreville & 66.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
8178 Peakwood Court
8178 Peakwood Court, Yorkshire, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
720 sqft
Surrounded by luxurious spaces, sunlight, and wonderful views, youâll find endless possibilities that reflect your active lifestyle. Choose from a number of innovatively designed apartment homes that fit your needs and desires.
Results within 5 miles of Buckhall
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
72 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
943 sqft
Luxurious waterfront apartments built on 45 landscaped acres of rolling meadows and lakes. Units feature stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and fireplace. Grounds offer playground, gym, pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
23 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
22 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,452
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
21 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
966 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
15 Units Available
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,629
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1058 sqft
The Elms at Centerville have hedges all over the grounds, large open kitchens, deep patios, and full bedrooms and living rooms with wide and tall windows. Grounds include a gym, pool, car-wash area, tennis courts and playgrounds.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
38 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
60 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,923
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
17 Units Available
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes
12395 Midsummer Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
883 sqft
Offering the option of private balcony and bay windows, the Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartments in Woodbridge, VA, is close to local amenities and transport hubs, such as the Reagan National Airport and Potomac Mills Mall.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
22 Units Available
Westridge
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,324
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
903 sqft
Close to the I-95, the Windsor Park Apartment Homes promises a treat for sports enthusiasts, with on-site racquetball court, pool and clubhouse, nicely complementing the recently renovated stylish interiors featuring hardwood floors and all mod-cons.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
42 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
748 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
$
19 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
18 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
2 Units Available
Regency Place
11201 Partnership Lane, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1371 sqft
Our beautiful family orientated community offers two and three bedroom homes featuring an all electric gourmet kitchen, your own private patio or balcony, ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections and spacious walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
53 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1338 sqft
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
City Guide for Buckhall, VA

Buckhall gets its name from the large population of deer or bucks that lived in the area prior to the Civil War. To this day, Buckhall has one of the largest deer populations in the continental United States.

Buckhall is an unincorporated town in Prince William County, Virginia. At one point, Buckhall was nothing more than a one-room schoolhouse built in 1865. That lone schoolhouse seemingly in the middle of nowhere has grown into a town with a population of more than 16,000 residents. History buffs will love living in this area - Buckhall is just minutes from the infamous Signal Hill and the site of the Bull Run Battlefield from the American Civil War. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Buckhall, VA

Finding apartments with a pool in Buckhall means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Buckhall could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

