2994 Danieltown Road

Brand New High End Construction in a country setting. This home has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, all brand new stainless steel appliances with custom cabinetry. Property is located near Highway 46/Christanna Highway, Interstate 85 and Highway One, only minutes to Fort Pickett and close enough to have access to Richmond, VA or Raleigh, NC. This home is available for $1250 per month. There is a one-year lease minimum and a no pet policy. To view any of our rentals, a completed application will need to be submitted by each applicant that will use their income to qualify. Properties shown are available until the unit is secured. You can see available rentals, additional details and apply at rentals.sherwoodbaskerville.com.