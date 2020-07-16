All apartments in Brunswick County
Last updated July 16 2020

2994 Danieltown Road

2994 Danieltown Road · (434) 955-0550
Location

2994 Danieltown Road, Brunswick County, VA 23938

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Brand New High End Construction in a country setting. This home has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, all brand new stainless steel appliances with custom cabinetry. Property is located near Highway 46/Christanna Highway, Interstate 85 and Highway One, only minutes to Fort Pickett and close enough to have access to Richmond, VA or Raleigh, NC. This home is available for $1250 per month. There is a one-year lease minimum and a no pet policy. To view any of our rentals, a completed application will need to be submitted by each applicant that will use their income to qualify. Properties shown are available until the unit is secured. You can see available rentals, additional details and apply at rentals.sherwoodbaskerville.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2994 Danieltown Road have any available units?
2994 Danieltown Road has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2994 Danieltown Road currently offering any rent specials?
2994 Danieltown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2994 Danieltown Road pet-friendly?
No, 2994 Danieltown Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brunswick County.
Does 2994 Danieltown Road offer parking?
No, 2994 Danieltown Road does not offer parking.
Does 2994 Danieltown Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2994 Danieltown Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2994 Danieltown Road have a pool?
No, 2994 Danieltown Road does not have a pool.
Does 2994 Danieltown Road have accessible units?
No, 2994 Danieltown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2994 Danieltown Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2994 Danieltown Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2994 Danieltown Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2994 Danieltown Road does not have units with air conditioning.
