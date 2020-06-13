Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

58 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brandermill, VA

Finding an apartment in Brandermill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your...
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Bandermill
17 Units Available
Hunter's Chase Apartments
5200 Hunt Master Dr, Brandermill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,042
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1100 sqft
This community features a picnic area, swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The shopping and dining at the Market Square Shopping Center is just a short drive away.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bandermill
1 Unit Available
13601 Pebble Creek Court
13601 Pebble Creek Court, Brandermill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2000 sqft
13601 Pebble Creek Court Available 07/01/20 Gorgous Colonial in the always sought after Subdivision of Brandermill, 4 bdms, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage - This stunning Colonial sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and is the perfect family home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bandermill
1 Unit Available
13641 Baycraft Terrace
13641 Baycraft Terrace, Brandermill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1632 sqft
Luxury Townhouse with media / office 1st floor - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom Home With a 1st Floor Office! Wood Floors in the Family Room, Staircase & Entire Upstairs! *Gourmet Kitchen: Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking, Granite, Tiled
Results within 1 mile of Brandermill

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7501 Winning Colors Ct
7501 Winning Colors Ct, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1564 sqft
7501 Winning Colors Ct Available 06/15/20 Chesterfield - Southside - Deer Run - Freshly painted two-story colonial on a large (.4 acre) cul de sac lot.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12318 Darien Circle
12318 Darien Circle, Chesterfield County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1068 sqft
12318 Darien Circle Available 07/01/20 Fantastic 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Midlothian - 12318 Darien Circle is a beautiful two-story townhome located in the heart of Chesterfield County. This 1068 square foot home features 2 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodlake
1 Unit Available
5505 Standing Oaks Place
5505 Standing Oak Place, Woodlake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2085 sqft
5505 Standing Oaks Place Available 06/15/20 Welcome Home!!! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 full bath home in Woodlake is a renters dream.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1518 Water Willow Drive
1518 Water Willow Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1845 sqft
3 BR / 2 BA Waterfront Home in Midlothian! Pets considered. Available Now! - Enjoy waterfront living! Three bedroom transitional overlooks Lake Evergreen on a peaceful cul-de-sac lot. Light and bright throughout with gorgeous views.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct
12616 Horseshoe Bay Court, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1504 sqft
12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct Available 08/03/20 Cute Midlothian 3 Bed 2 Bath 1504 sf Cape with Gas Fireplace and Rear Fencing - Cute Midlothian 3 Bed 2 Bath 1504 sf Cape that backs up to a nice creek.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Woodlake
1 Unit Available
14604 Duck Cove Pl
14604 Duck Cove Place, Woodlake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1416 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2,5 bath in Woodlake - Big 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in beautiful Woodlake area. (RLNE5857707)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1405 Water Willow Drive
1405 Water Willow Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1056 sqft
Chesterfield Home - Nice two-bedroom and two-bathroom Chesterfield County home for rent at $1,275. This home features a large and open family room, dining room, kitchen, two large bedrooms and two bathrooms.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
3901 Graythorne Drive
3901 Graythorne Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,800
3800 sqft
We welcome you to tour this absolutely gorgeous 6 bed, 6 bath home in Midlothian, just west of Brandermill and north of the Swift Creek Reservoir.

1 of 44

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Woodlake
1 Unit Available
14707 Acorn Ridge Place
14707 Acorn Ridge Place, Woodlake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2059 sqft
14707 Acorn Ridge Place Available 05/19/20 Beautiful Woodlake Home in Midlothian - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in the neighborhood of WOODLAKE! This house features an eat-in kitchen with updated white cabinets & granite countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Brandermill
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
27 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1305 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
The Winterfield at Midlothian
1104 Winterlake Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1101 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Stop your apartment search now and call our BRAND-NEW, luxury style apartments your new home today! The Winterfield, located in the heart of Midlothian is just walking distance to some of the best shopping, dining, and
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright units with eat-in kitchens near SR-147. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring air conditioning and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pool and clubhouse on site. Furnished units available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1255 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke-free apartments with sunrooms, black appliance packages, under-cabinet LED lighting, custom wood cabinetry, Roman soaking tubs, and tray ceilings. In Midlothian near Regal Cinemas and Westchester Commons.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Bristol Village at Charter Colony
500 Bristol Village Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, residential area close to major highways and downtown Richmond. Units offer huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer and extra storage space. Community has a car wash area, pool and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
122 Units Available
The Vue At Westchester Commons
400 Perimeter Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1015 sqft
You’ll love all our Midlothian, Virginia, community has to offer. Consider your new apartment a relaxing oasis amid the hustle and bustle of Westchester Commons.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
511 Old Hundred Road
511 Old Hundred Road, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2448 sqft
2,448 sq ft of living space in one of the most unique homes in Midlothian!!!!! 4 bdrms, in law suite!!! - PICTURES CANNOT DO JUSTICE TO THIS GORGEOUS HOME!! Complete new kitchen revocation including new solid wood custom cabinets, highest grade

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2900 Mt Hermon Rd
2900 Mt Hermon Road, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2438 sqft
Fully Renovated Farmhouse in Mosley - Mt Hermon Road is a wonderful rental for a family looking to experience living in a place that gives you the rural feel, but with excellent highway access.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rockwood
1 Unit Available
1801 Northcreek Drive
1801 Northcreek Drive, Rockwood, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1878 sqft
1801 Northcreek Drive Available 07/01/20 Chesterfield County - Located in Chesterfield County this home has upgraded appliances, formal dining room, paved driveway, skylights, closet pantry, walk up attic and much more! Pets are possible with

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15431 Foxvale Way
15431 Foxvale Way, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2826 sqft
Gorgeous Home in the amazing Foxvale subdivision!!! 4bds, 2.1 baths - This absolutely gorgeous home in the Cosby School District is going to rent quickly!!! Located in the sought-after community of FOXCROFT.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11401 Sunfield Dr
11401 Sunfield Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1246 sqft
11401 Sunfield Dr Available 06/15/20 Single Family Ranch Available NOW in Midlothian!!!!! - 3 bedroom 1.
City Guide for Brandermill, VA

"Up men to your posts! Don't forget today that you are from old Virginia." -- George Edward Pickett, general in the Confederates States Army

Located about 30 minutes from Richmond International Airport in Midlothian, Virginia, Brandermill is made up of 3,700 custom homes over 2,444 acres, 450 of which are commercial. This also includes 8 miles of shoreline bordering the Swift Creek Reservoir, 15 miles of walking / biking paths and 3 community pools. Although its claim to fame as a "Best Planned Community in America" may be a little outdated because it was recognized in 1977, the architects of this community are not. They are constantly updating their building plans and permits, and building new commercial properties. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Brandermill, VA

Finding an apartment in Brandermill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

