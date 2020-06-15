All apartments in Blacksburg
1013 Draper Road - House
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1013 Draper Road - House

1013 Draper Road · (540) 953-1341
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1013 Draper Road, Blacksburg, VA 24060
Miller Southside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1013 Draper Road - House · Avail. Aug 10

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 3257 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1013 Draper Road - House Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Downtown Blacksburg - A sturdy, loved, and renovated home for those looking to nestle in the neighborhoods local to a shopping center and downtown Blacksburg. This wonderful home boasts old-fashioned living with hardwood floors throughout, but maintains the functionality of modern living with an updated kitchen including granite counter-tops and deep refrigerator. Bedrooms upstairs have plenty of closet space, and the property does come with washer/dryer included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4768544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Draper Road - House have any available units?
1013 Draper Road - House has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1013 Draper Road - House have?
Some of 1013 Draper Road - House's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Draper Road - House currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Draper Road - House isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Draper Road - House pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Draper Road - House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blacksburg.
Does 1013 Draper Road - House offer parking?
No, 1013 Draper Road - House does not offer parking.
Does 1013 Draper Road - House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1013 Draper Road - House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Draper Road - House have a pool?
No, 1013 Draper Road - House does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Draper Road - House have accessible units?
No, 1013 Draper Road - House does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Draper Road - House have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 Draper Road - House does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Draper Road - House have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Draper Road - House does not have units with air conditioning.
