Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

1013 Draper Road - House Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Downtown Blacksburg - A sturdy, loved, and renovated home for those looking to nestle in the neighborhoods local to a shopping center and downtown Blacksburg. This wonderful home boasts old-fashioned living with hardwood floors throughout, but maintains the functionality of modern living with an updated kitchen including granite counter-tops and deep refrigerator. Bedrooms upstairs have plenty of closet space, and the property does come with washer/dryer included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4768544)