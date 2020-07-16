Apartment List
114 Apartments for rent in Belmont, VA with garages

Belmont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Belmont
20381 MEDALIST DR
20381 Medalist Drive, Belmont, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Enjoy all what Belmont country club has to offer* amenities include lawn & landscape maintenance*high speed internet* cable TV.
Results within 1 mile of Belmont
Verified

$
15 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified

35 Units Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.

1 Unit Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
19147 COMMONWEALTH TER
19147 Commonwealth Terrace, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Freshly painted 3 Level, 3BR/3.

1 Unit Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE
43580 Popes Creek Square, Lansdowne, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3315 sqft
Awesome Rental Opportunity in a very desirable location! This beautiful property has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths. Large updated kitchen with granite counter tops and large island, huge living and dining room.

1 Unit Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE
19324 Gardner View Square, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
2500 sqft
A GEM of a TOWN-HOME, MUST SEE!!!Beautiful 3-level townhouse 3 beds,4 baths (2 full 2 half) circa 2,500 sq ft (Leesburg, Va (Lansdowne Town Center) Gourmet open kitchen w/ island,granite countertops, GE stainless steel appliances, ceramic

1 Unit Available
Ashburn Farm
20382 FARMGATE TERRACE
20382 Farmgate Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
2142 sqft
Ready to Move on NOW. Professionally cleaned, pressure washed, New Carpet throughout. WELCOME HOME TO THIS FABULOUS TOWNHOUSE, 3 BED 2.

1 Unit Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
19469 PROMENADE DRIVE
19469 Promenade Drive, Lansdowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1306 sqft
Like new, steam cleaned carpets look brand new, granite counter tops in kitchen with island, gorgeous cabinets, new fridge on the way, new washer and dryer on the way, balcony overlooking beautiful neighborhood, large master bedroom with double

1 Unit Available
Belmont Greene
20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE
20245 Macglashan Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1966 sqft
Please excuse the boxes. The tenants are moving! Beautiful Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo with large Attached 2 Car Garage.

1 Unit Available
43761 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE
43761 Stubble Corner Sq, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Brand new 4 Levels Townhouse in a fully improved area of Ashburn city. Three bedrooms,Three &half Bath, Two car garages. Spacious Gourmet Kitchen with SS Appliances between Dining and Living room with access to Balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Belmont
Verified

$
17 Units Available
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,582
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,178
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Verified

$
28 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Verified

36 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified

23 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

$
18 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Verified

22 Units Available
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,649
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1109 sqft
Hardwood floors, extra storage space, and refrigerator & cooking range: The Metropolitan has it all. Close to Leesburg Executive Airport, the complex houses its own business center, guest site and media room.
Verified

17 Units Available
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

26 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,592
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified

286 Units Available
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,578
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,043
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

11 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,679
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified

32 Units Available
Ashbrook
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.

1 Unit Available
42871 CHURCHILL DOWNS DRIVE
42871 Churchill Downs Drive, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1896 sqft
Charming single family 2 level home. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath. Open floor plan with hardwood floors and tiles on the main level and carpet on the upper level. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, island, pendant lighting.

1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
44118 TIPPECANOE TERRACE
44118 Tippecanoe Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1906 sqft
Please wearing Masks when entering home*** Nicely Updated 3 finished level TH, over 1,900 sqft*3 Good size BRs*Wood fl-ML*Kitchen Granite Top*New W+D,Dishwasher,Updated Baths*Deck-backs to Trees, W & OD Trail (Bike path-from Near DC to

1 Unit Available
43750 CLEMENS TERRACE
43750 Clemens Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2605 sqft
Great Opportunity to Lease! Three bedroom 2 car garage in the heart of Ashburn. Open floor plan in this Bradbury Model. Hardwood floors on the main level. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a generous island.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Belmont, VA

Belmont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

