126 Apartments for rent in Kearns, UT with gyms

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kearns
5004 S. Pieper Blvd.
5004 South Pieper Boulevard, Kearns, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Family Three Bedroom Rambler; Kearns, 1,200 sq ft, $1650/month; Over-sized Heated Garage - 3 Bedroom Rambler in Kearns. Over-sized Garage; Private Yard; Very Clean. Located near the Olympic Oval, Kearns Fitness Center, and Kearns High School.
Results within 1 mile of Kearns
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Mulberry Park
5287 Dewberry Ln, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1227 sqft
Mulberry Park offers a warm neighborhood setting. At Mulberry Park, you'll discover all the comforts and conveniences you expect.
Results within 5 miles of Kearns
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
18 Units Available
Hunter East
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,110
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1238 sqft
Nestled between North Table Mountain ark and Mt. Galbraith Park, near Golden Fwy. Spacious apartments with fireplace, detached garage, in-unit W/D, vaulted ceilings. Dog park, media center. Historic District a short drive away.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:34 AM
$
18 Units Available
Westbrook
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,041
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1033 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:30 AM
13 Units Available
Granger
Aspen Village
3043 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$960
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aspen Village in West Valley City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
19 Units Available
Granger East
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$889
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1051 sqft
A choice of floor plans available, with each home having extra storage room and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and clubhouse. Near I-215.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
31 Units Available
Midvale Park
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,149
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:03 AM
26 Units Available
Granger
Redwood
4000 S Redwood Rd, West Valley City, UT
Studio
$749
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a life of leisure and luxury at The Redwood Apartments in West Valley City, Utah. Discover a unique living space in one of our studio, one, or two-bedroom floor plans each has been designed to blend an atmosphere of warmth and relaxation.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
28 Units Available
Central Hunter
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,021
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,367
1356 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping destinations like Target and Winco. Community amenities include a gym, garage, pool, and more. Residents live in units with air conditioning, granite counters, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
27 Units Available
Jordan Oaks
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$994
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$951
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
14 Units Available
Cobble Creek
Affinity 56
8088 South Uinta View Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,095
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1379 sqft
Community features lazy river, lush landscaping and gym. Apartments have modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Located close to Rio Tinto Stadium and downtown.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
28 Units Available
Cobble Creek
Boulder Canyon
5517 W Slate Canyon Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,131
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1293 sqft
Community features outdoor patio and barbecue grills, playground and basketball court. Apartments offer granite countertops, mountain views, and personal patios or balconies. Excellent location just steps from favorite local restaurants.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
$
29 Units Available
North Central Taylorsville
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1211 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
$
21 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
9 Units Available
Granger East
Apartments at Decker Lake
2184 W 3100 S, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$919
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
750 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment features one- and two-bedroom units with convenient amenities, including a garbage disposal and air conditioning. Property amenities include a playground, fitness center and laundry facility. Close to I-215 and the Redwood Recreation Center.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
$
30 Units Available
Copper Hills
Wilshire Place Apartments
6447 W Wilshire Park Ave, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,016
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1339 sqft
Great location near schools, shopping and greater Salt Lake City. Units have sleek design and modern fixtures with spacious living areas. Community features a swimming pool, hot tub and picnic/BBQ area.
Verified

Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Granger East
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$949
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1117 sqft
A pet-friendly community near the area's best amenities. Luxury apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, spa, pool, and playground. Light rail access.
Verified

Last updated July 9 at 09:04 PM
Contact for Availability
East River
Gardner Station
7611 South Gardner Stop Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,249
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1363 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Gardner Station in West Jordan, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of West Jordan, our modern and sleek apartments offer all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Results within 10 miles of Kearns
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
17 Units Available
Westpointe
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$978
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
18 Units Available
Sugar House
Brixton
660 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,195
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1186 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
18 Units Available
Butler West
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
871 sqft
Minutes away from major ski resorts in Utah, these one- and two-bedroom cable-ready homes feature central air conditioning and private balconies. Resident amenities include a business center and basketball courts. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
15 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,045
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
The Avenues
The Covey
239 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
730 sqft
Downtown Salt Lake City, within walking distance to City Creek Center. Short drive to numerous parks. Apartments offer 10-foot ceilings, private patio/balcony and wood-style flooring. Studio to two-bedroom units. On-site laundry.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Millcreek
Monaco Apartments
4115 S 430 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$910
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$937
995 sqft
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, a full-service staff, and regal atmosphere. Choose from spacious 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Kearns, UT

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kearns renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

