2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:13 PM
27 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kaysville, UT
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
277 W 300 N Unit B
277 West 300 North, Kaysville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
Awesome 2 Bedroom In Kaysville By Park - Call or text us at 435-265-4701 to schedule a time to see this amazing duplex available for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
9 Units Available
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Legacy Cottages of Layton, an active 55+ Senior Living Community! Where every apartment home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle for those 55 years and better.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1034 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Avanti at Farmington Station
736 W State St, Farmington, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
945 sqft
Conveniently situated near Station Park and Lagoon. Close proximity to I-15 and FrontRunner. Units feature granite countertops, modern kitchen with pantry, and Vivint Smart Home System. Pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
21 Units Available
Park Lane Village
500 North Broadway, Farmington, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
983 sqft
Select units have granite countertops, large walk-in closets, complete appliance package and assigned covered parking. Splash park, basketball court, fire pit and gym. Just a few steps from the Light Rail Transportation. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
1 Unit Available
Greyhawk Townhomes
3310 N 1750 E, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1558 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Layton has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, Greyhawk Townhomes offers 2 and 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
7 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
325 E Gordon Ave
325 East Gordon Avenue, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$925
1427 sqft
This 2 bed and 1 bath lower unit is 1427 sqft. The kitchen has an electric stove and fridge. There is a large living room with a fireplace and lots of storage. HVAC and washer/dryer hookups. Rent is $925 a month plus $75 for utilities.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
875 S Depot St
875 S Depot St, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
963 sqft
This brand new condo with 966 sqft on one level is located just off highway 193 and State Street. Playground, pool, hot tub, BBQ grill and clubhouse are all provided by the HOA.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
35 Units Available
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
16 Units Available
Legacy Crossing
1162 N 200 W, Centerville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Crossing in Centerville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
35 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1075 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
2 Units Available
Cherry Lane Apartments
2727 S 625 W, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
855 sqft
Peaceful community close to recreation, transportation and major employers. 24 hour maintenance, swimming pool, playground and fitness center. Units feature A/C, bathtub and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly!
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
13 Units Available
The Hills at Renaissance
467 W 1875 S, Woods Cross, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1186 sqft
Great location just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and close to schools, shopping and dining. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and gorgeous views. Clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
13 Units Available
Windgate Apartments
2030 S Main St, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
916 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located just 11 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City and 13 miles from the airport. Air conditioned apartments are spacious with lots of sunlight. Community features a swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
Woods Crossing
850 N. Hwy 89, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
858 sqft
Living in Woods Corssing apartments, you have it all: Close to shopping, businesses and I-15; Washer and Dryer hook ups and vaulted ceilings; even beautiful lush grounds..
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Village on Main Street
1525 N Main St, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1095 sqft
This beautiful, modern development is entirely pet-friendly. Units offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and professional management. The community offers a pool and spa, as well as a fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2198 W 5600 S
2198 West 5600 South, Roy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
2198 W 5600 S Available 06/30/20 - (RLNE5831230)
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1336 E 6125 S
1336 West 6125 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1156 sqft
Cute town home for rent in Ogden! This is a fantastic town home that is lovely and updated. Great style and charm! This home is very close to down town Ogden and Weber Canyon. Mins away from Weber State! This home also has a large fantastic kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1325 E 6225 S
1325 West 6225 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1156 sqft
For Rent 1325 E 6225 S, South Ogden 84405 No smoking, no pets. Contact Terry Venable @ 801-628-2727 John W. Hansen & Associates Real Estate
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
31 West 1600 North - 8
31 W 1600 N, Sunset, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
858 sqft
Cozy and updated 2bed/1bath unit. For the fastest response, and info on how to apply please TEXT Kelsey @ 801.999.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1974 North 75 West - A
1974 North 75 West, Sunset, UT
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Cozy & spacious 2bed/1bath in quiet neighborhood with easy freeway access! Please TEXT Kelsey at 801.999.
