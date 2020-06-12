/
2 bedroom apartments
37 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clearfield, UT
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
875 S Depot St
875 S Depot St, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
963 sqft
This brand new condo with 966 sqft on one level is located just off highway 193 and State Street. Playground, pool, hot tub, BBQ grill and clubhouse are all provided by the HOA.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Clinton
1 Unit Available
652 W 800 N # 10
652 W 800 N, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
652 W 800 N #10 - Beautiful updated townhome in Clinton. As you enter the home you will immediately notice how spacious the layout is. It has an open living and dining room area. Just the right amount of kitchen cabinets and countertop space.
Results within 1 mile of Clearfield
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
West Point
35 Units Available
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1034 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Sunset
1 Unit Available
31 West 1600 North - 8
31 W 1600 N, Sunset, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
858 sqft
Cozy and updated 2bed/1bath unit. For the fastest response, and info on how to apply please TEXT Kelsey @ 801.999.
Results within 5 miles of Clearfield
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
9 Units Available
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Legacy Cottages of Layton, an active 55+ Senior Living Community! Where every apartment home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle for those 55 years and better.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
1 Unit Available
Greyhawk Townhomes
3310 N 1750 E, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1558 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Layton has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, Greyhawk Townhomes offers 2 and 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1046 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
7 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2198 W 5600 S
2198 West 5600 South, Roy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
2198 W 5600 S Available 06/30/20 - (RLNE5831230)
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
325 E Gordon Ave
325 East Gordon Avenue, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$925
1427 sqft
This 2 bed and 1 bath lower unit is 1427 sqft. The kitchen has an electric stove and fridge. There is a large living room with a fireplace and lots of storage. HVAC and washer/dryer hookups. Rent is $925 a month plus $75 for utilities.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Ogden
1 Unit Available
1336 E 6125 S
1336 West 6125 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1156 sqft
Cute town home for rent in Ogden! This is a fantastic town home that is lovely and updated. Great style and charm! This home is very close to down town Ogden and Weber Canyon. Mins away from Weber State! This home also has a large fantastic kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Ogden
1 Unit Available
1325 E 6225 S
1325 West 6225 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1156 sqft
For Rent 1325 E 6225 S, South Ogden 84405 No smoking, no pets. Contact Terry Venable @ 801-628-2727 John W. Hansen & Associates Real Estate
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Sunset
1 Unit Available
1974 North 75 West - A
1974 North 75 West, Sunset, UT
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Cozy & spacious 2bed/1bath in quiet neighborhood with easy freeway access! Please TEXT Kelsey at 801.999.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
277 W 300 N Unit B
277 West 300 North, Kaysville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
Awesome 2 Bedroom In Kaysville By Park - Call or text us at 435-265-4701 to schedule a time to see this amazing duplex available for rent.
Results within 10 miles of Clearfield
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
15 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1006 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
Taylor
8 Units Available
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
915 sqft
Prime location on the golf course with beautiful views. Community has 24 hour gym, laundry, tennis court and pool. E-payments available for easy rent payment. Units have been recently renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Avanti at Farmington Station
736 W State St, Farmington, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
953 sqft
Conveniently situated near Station Park and Lagoon. Close proximity to I-15 and FrontRunner. Units feature granite countertops, modern kitchen with pantry, and Vivint Smart Home System. Pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
21 Units Available
Park Lane Village
500 North Broadway, Farmington, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
983 sqft
Select units have granite countertops, large walk-in closets, complete appliance package and assigned covered parking. Splash park, basketball court, fire pit and gym. Just a few steps from the Light Rail Transportation. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
2 Units Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.
