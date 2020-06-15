4946 Wagon Wheel Drive

Amenities
4 bedroom 2 bath house, fenced backyard, close to school! - 4 bedroom 2 bath with appliances included ( Brand New Fridge, dishwasher, and stove/oven. Does not include washer and dryer but has hookups)
Power and gas are not included, all other utilities are (water, sewer, garbage).
No Smoking
No pets, up to 1 outside only dog allowed
Rent is 1050 per month and a $1150 deposit is required
Both the exterior and interior are in great condition!
Like new flooring in parts of the house. (pictures are outdated and prior to some of the new flooring because existing tenants have been in the house for longer term but are now moving)
Has a swamp cooler and central heat.
call or text for more details 435-383-6096
Listed for rent by Stress Free Property Management
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3730537)