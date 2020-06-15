All apartments in Enoch
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

4946 Wagon Wheel Drive

4946 Wagon Wheel Drive · (435) 383-6096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4946 Wagon Wheel Drive, Enoch, UT 84721

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4946 Wagon Wheel Drive · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
4 bedroom 2 bath house, fenced backyard, close to school! - 4 bedroom 2 bath with appliances included ( Brand New Fridge, dishwasher, and stove/oven. Does not include washer and dryer but has hookups)

Power and gas are not included, all other utilities are (water, sewer, garbage).

No Smoking

No pets, up to 1 outside only dog allowed

Rent is 1050 per month and a $1150 deposit is required

Both the exterior and interior are in great condition!

Like new flooring in parts of the house. (pictures are outdated and prior to some of the new flooring because existing tenants have been in the house for longer term but are now moving)

Has a swamp cooler and central heat.

call or text for more details 435-383-6096

Listed for rent by Stress Free Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3730537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4946 Wagon Wheel Drive have any available units?
4946 Wagon Wheel Drive has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4946 Wagon Wheel Drive have?
Some of 4946 Wagon Wheel Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4946 Wagon Wheel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4946 Wagon Wheel Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4946 Wagon Wheel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4946 Wagon Wheel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enoch.
Does 4946 Wagon Wheel Drive offer parking?
No, 4946 Wagon Wheel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4946 Wagon Wheel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4946 Wagon Wheel Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4946 Wagon Wheel Drive have a pool?
No, 4946 Wagon Wheel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4946 Wagon Wheel Drive have accessible units?
No, 4946 Wagon Wheel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4946 Wagon Wheel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4946 Wagon Wheel Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4946 Wagon Wheel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4946 Wagon Wheel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
