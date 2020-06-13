Apartment List
/
UT
/
enoch
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:27 PM

30 Apartments for rent in Enoch, UT

📍

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4782 North Quickdraw Ln
4782 Quickdraw Lane, Enoch, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1281 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Enoch, large fenced yard with 2 car garage - - 3 bedroom 2 bath with appliances included (fridge, dishwasher, stove/oven, washer and dryer hookups - washer and dryer are not included) - Front yard is landscaped with grass and has

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4946 Wagon Wheel Drive
4946 Wagon Wheel Drive, Enoch, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1430 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath house, fenced backyard, close to school! - 4 bedroom 2 bath with appliances included ( Brand New Fridge, dishwasher, and stove/oven.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1566 E Southern Homestead
1566 Southern Homestead Blvd, Enoch, UT
2 Bedrooms
$700
1566 E Southern Homestead Available 06/30/20 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom twin home - Two bedroom, one bathroom twin home in Enoch. Washer / Dryer Hook-Ups, Carport Parking and Fenced Backyard. Single level home for easy access.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4204 N Morgan Dr.
4204 Morgan Drive, Enoch, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
4204 N Morgan Dr. Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home Enoch - Three bedroom, two bath home with extra storage Rent: $1200.00 Security Deposit: $1800.00 Flat Monthly Fee: $75.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3964 Driftwood Lane
3964 Driftwood Lane, Enoch, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,395
2390 sqft
Newly finished basement and pet friendly in Enoch! - This home had a 2 bed, 1 bath with large family room and cold storage room completed Jan 2020 in the basement.
Results within 1 mile of Enoch

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 E 3025 N
202 E 3025 N, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
2 Car Garage in Like New Cedar Bend - Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home near the bowling alley on the north end of town. Private back patio with low maintenance upkeep and two car garage.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1698 W Clark Parkway
1698 W Clark Pkwy N, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1478 sqft
1698 W Clark Parkway Available 07/08/20 - Newer, very nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex with a garage. $1095 per month $1195 security deposit. No pets or smoking allowed. Tenant pays all utilities. Renters insurance required.
Results within 5 miles of Enoch

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
1295 North Cedar Boulevard
1295 West North Cedar Boulevard, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1578 sqft
Pet friendly! Small dog up to 20 lbs. No cats please. Remodeled town home, 1578 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Gas fireplace, beautiful solid surface counters, one car garage. Pet deposit and pet rent will apply. Please visit cedarcityinfo.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1255 North 575 West
1255 North 575 West, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$995
1117 sqft
1255 North 575 West Available 07/16/20 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex, 1 car garage, fenced backyard! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1 car garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
342 S 200 W unit 1
342 South 200 West, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedroom Duplex - Nice 3 bedroom Duplex with 2 bathrooms. Tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, tile showers. Spacious rooms. No pets or smoking allowed at the property. $1200.00 per month. $1300.00 security deposit.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
370 N Wood Circle
370 Wood Circle, Cedar City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$725
370 N Wood Circle Available 06/16/20 2 bedroom, one bath twin home - Laundry room Backyard 2 bedroom, one bathroom Private storage in back of unit Rent: $725 Deposit: $1100 $55 Flat fee for water, trash and sewer Sorry, no pets No Pets

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
427 N 300 W #2
427 North 300 West, Cedar City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$650
Charming Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Basement Apartment in Cedar City - Charming Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Basement Apartment in Cedar City Centrally Located and Close to SUU and shopping.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2384 W 5900 N
2384 West 5900 North, Iron County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
2384 W 5900 N Available 06/30/20 Single Family Ranch Style on 2.5 Acres in Big Meadow - Enjoy 2.5 acres in a single family home with animal rights. Rent: $1500.00 Security Deposit: $2250.00 Monthly Trash Pick Up: $14.00 Monthly Water: $35.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1949 North 550 West
1949 N 550 W, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$995
1232 sqft
1949 North 550 West Available 06/16/20 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage, located by Canyon View HS! - 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms Newer carpet and LVT flooring Yard care and snow removal is tenant's responsibility - 2 Full Bathrooms - 1 car garage - Laundry

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
506 E 1935 N 4
506 East 1935 North, Cedar City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$625
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment - Two bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Fiddler's Canyon. Single Level Apartment with parking lot or street parking. Beautifully landscaped with a gorgeous view of the mountains.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. 8
477 East Fiddlers Canyon Drive, Cedar City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$650
477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. - 477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
407 W 1100 N
407 West 1100 North, Cedar City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2142 sqft
407 W 1100 N Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home - Pet Friendly! - Looking for a single family home to bring your pet? This beautiful home located at 407 W 1100 N in Cedar City, UT may be the property you have been waiting for! This 4 Bedroom, 2

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
396 W 1500 N
396 West 1500 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
396 W 1500 N Available 06/14/20 Single Story Immaculate Twin Home - This open floor plan twin home with a block wall fenced yard and a two car garage has been lovingly maintained by the original owner since it was built in the mid-2000's.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
457 W 1950 N
457 W 1950 N, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
457 W 1950 N Available 07/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath twin home in Cedar Willows - 3 bedroom, two bathroom home in Cedar Willows. Open floor plan, fenced backyard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
404 W 1325 N K-1
404 West 1325 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
404 W 1325 N K-1 Available 08/17/20 Brand new town home living in the heart of Cedar City! - ** 8 UNITS in building K available AUG 2020 ** Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home in the heart of Cedar City.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
412 Circle Way Drive
412 Circleway Dr, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
412 Circle Way Drive Available 06/15/20 Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom Home Near SUU - Rent $1300 Deposit $1300 No Smoking/Vape Pet Friendly with non refundable pet deposit of $250 and monthly pet rent of 10% Renters Insurance required. (RLNE5840605)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
101 North 200 East
101 North 200 East, Cedar City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
101 North 200 East Available 06/15/20 Newly updated 2 Bedroom Home Near Downtown - Rent $800 Deposit $800 No Smoking/Vape No Pets Renters Insurance Required No Pets Allowed (RLNE5838762)

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
394 S 300 E unit 2
394 South 300 East, Cedar City, UT
1 Bedroom
$750
1 Bedroom Apt - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. 1 cat allowed with $400 pet deposit. No smoking allowed. Utilities included also includes washer and dryer. Furnished or unfurnished $750 per month with a $750 security deposit.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
525 E 2015 N
525 East 2015 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1225 sqft
Great twin home with garage, landscaped yard - 3 bed, 2 ba twin home with an attached one car garage and laundry hook-ups. All one level, open floor plan living with vaulted ceilings and lots of light.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Enoch?
The average rent price for Enoch rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,120.
What cities do people live in to commute to Enoch?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Enoch from include St. George, Hurricane, La Verkin, Washington, and Cedar City.

Similar Pages

Enoch Apartments with GarageEnoch Apartments with Parking
Enoch Apartments with Washer-DryerEnoch Dog Friendly Apartments
Enoch Pet Friendly Places