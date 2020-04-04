525 E 2015 N

Amenities

w/d hookup garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Great twin home with garage, landscaped yard - 3 bed, 2 ba twin home with an attached one car garage and laundry hook-ups.

All one level, open floor plan living with vaulted ceilings and lots of light.

Sliding glass doors off the living into the yard, as well as off the master suite.

Front, back and side yards landscaped with sprinkler system and additional storage in back.



*Photo of neighboring side*



Call the office today to schedule an appointment to see this unit - Monday - Friday 9am-5pm - 435-867-1136.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3821934)