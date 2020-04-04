All apartments in Cedar City
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

525 E 2015 N

525 East 2015 North · (435) 867-1136
Location

525 East 2015 North, Cedar City, UT 84721

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 525 E 2015 N · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great twin home with garage, landscaped yard - 3 bed, 2 ba twin home with an attached one car garage and laundry hook-ups.
All one level, open floor plan living with vaulted ceilings and lots of light.
Sliding glass doors off the living into the yard, as well as off the master suite.
Front, back and side yards landscaped with sprinkler system and additional storage in back.

*Photo of neighboring side*

Call the office today to schedule an appointment to see this unit - Monday - Friday 9am-5pm - 435-867-1136.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3821934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 E 2015 N have any available units?
525 E 2015 N has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 525 E 2015 N currently offering any rent specials?
525 E 2015 N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 E 2015 N pet-friendly?
No, 525 E 2015 N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar City.
Does 525 E 2015 N offer parking?
Yes, 525 E 2015 N does offer parking.
Does 525 E 2015 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 E 2015 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 E 2015 N have a pool?
No, 525 E 2015 N does not have a pool.
Does 525 E 2015 N have accessible units?
No, 525 E 2015 N does not have accessible units.
Does 525 E 2015 N have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 E 2015 N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 E 2015 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 E 2015 N does not have units with air conditioning.
