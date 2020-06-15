Amenities
477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. - 477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. 8 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment - 2 bed, 1 bath apartment with plenty of off street parking
Rent: $650
Deposit: $975
$30 Flat Fee for Water/Trash/Sewer
Laundry hook-ups, open floor plan
Apartment close to schools and a movie theater. The apartment comes with washer and dryer hookups and has plenty of off street parking.
Located at 477 E Fiddlers Cyn #8 in Cedar City, UT
No Pets / No Smoking
***Video and photos are of neighboring unit, any items pictured belong to previous tenant and are not included****
(RLNE2488631)