477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. 8
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. 8

477 East Fiddlers Canyon Drive · (435) 867-1136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

477 East Fiddlers Canyon Drive, Cedar City, UT 84721

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. - 477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. 8 · Avail. Jul 1

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
media room
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
media room
477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. - 477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. 8 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment - 2 bed, 1 bath apartment with plenty of off street parking

Rent: $650
Deposit: $975
$30 Flat Fee for Water/Trash/Sewer

Laundry hook-ups, open floor plan

Apartment close to schools and a movie theater. The apartment comes with washer and dryer hookups and has plenty of off street parking.

Located at 477 E Fiddlers Cyn #8 in Cedar City, UT

No Pets / No Smoking

***Video and photos are of neighboring unit, any items pictured belong to previous tenant and are not included****

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2488631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. 8 have any available units?
477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. 8 has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. 8 currently offering any rent specials?
477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. 8 pet-friendly?
No, 477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar City.
Does 477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. 8 offer parking?
Yes, 477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. 8 does offer parking.
Does 477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. 8 have a pool?
No, 477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. 8 does not have a pool.
Does 477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. 8 have accessible units?
No, 477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
