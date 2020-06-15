Amenities

4141 W 300 N Available 07/10/20 3 Bedrooms 2 bath Duplex, landscaped yard, in Lamplight! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 car garage. Partially fenced backyard. Close to Iron Springs Elementary.

Yard care and snow removal are tenant's responsibility.

- 2 Full Bathrooms

- 2 car garage

- Laundry room

- Comes with stove/oven, dishwasher, fridge/freezer, and washer and dryer hookups (hookups only, washer and dryer not included).

- Plenty of storage and space.

- No pets

- No smoking

- Power and gas are tenants responsibility.

- Water, sewer, and garbage included in rent!

- Central AC and central heat.

Rent is $1,025 per month.

$1200 deposit is required.



Apply at stressfreepropertymgmt.com > properties for rent

Listed for rent by Stress Free Property Management

Call or text for more details 435-383-6096



