Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4141 W 300 N

4141 West 300 North · (435) 383-6096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Cedar City
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Garage
Location

4141 West 300 North, Cedar City, UT 84720

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4141 W 300 N · Avail. Jul 10

$1,025

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

4141 W 300 N Available 07/10/20 3 Bedrooms 2 bath Duplex, landscaped yard, in Lamplight! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 car garage. Partially fenced backyard. Close to Iron Springs Elementary.
Yard care and snow removal are tenant's responsibility.
- 2 Full Bathrooms
- 2 car garage
- Laundry room
- Comes with stove/oven, dishwasher, fridge/freezer, and washer and dryer hookups (hookups only, washer and dryer not included).
- Plenty of storage and space.
- No pets
- No smoking
- Power and gas are tenants responsibility.
- Water, sewer, and garbage included in rent!
- Central AC and central heat.
Rent is $1,025 per month.
$1200 deposit is required.

Apply at stressfreepropertymgmt.com > properties for rent
Listed for rent by Stress Free Property Management
Call or text for more details 435-383-6096

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4739767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 W 300 N have any available units?
4141 W 300 N has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4141 W 300 N have?
Some of 4141 W 300 N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 W 300 N currently offering any rent specials?
4141 W 300 N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 W 300 N pet-friendly?
No, 4141 W 300 N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar City.
Does 4141 W 300 N offer parking?
Yes, 4141 W 300 N does offer parking.
Does 4141 W 300 N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4141 W 300 N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 W 300 N have a pool?
No, 4141 W 300 N does not have a pool.
Does 4141 W 300 N have accessible units?
No, 4141 W 300 N does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 W 300 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4141 W 300 N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4141 W 300 N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4141 W 300 N has units with air conditioning.
