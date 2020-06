Amenities

404 W 1325 N K-1 Available 08/17/20 Brand new town home living in the heart of Cedar City! - ** 8 UNITS in building K available AUG 2020 **



Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home in the heart of Cedar City.



Two level unit with a walk in shower and separate soaking tub in master suite.



Lots of natural light throughout - central air and heat and ceiling fans throughout.



Be the first to live in this lovely home.



Washer and Dryer included.



No pets - No smoking. Students considered.



Rent: $1,200 (water/trash/sewer included)

Deposit: $1,800



Call the office at 435-867-1136 for more info!



No Pets Allowed



