Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

3 Bedroom Duplex - Nice 3 bedroom Duplex with 2 bathrooms. Tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, tile showers. Spacious rooms. No pets or smoking allowed at the property. $1125.00 per month. $1225.00 security deposit. Renters insurance required. Tenant pays all utilities.



"We use a third-party pet/animal screening service. If you own a pet/animal please go to this link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/b2GPSg1IM81i



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3802075)