All apartments in Cedar City
Find more places like 32 N 4125 W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar City, UT
/
32 N 4125 W
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

32 N 4125 W

32 North 4125 West · (435) 867-1136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cedar City
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

32 North 4125 West, Cedar City, UT 84720

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 32 N 4125 W · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Four Bedroom Home in a Great Location! - Enjoy this Peaceful Neighborhood with Fantastic Mountain Views!

The Fully-Fenced Backyard Provides a Great Space for Entertaining.
Located in the Lamplight Subdivision in Cedar City - Walking Distance to Iron Springs Elementary School!

Includes Two Car Garage!

Rent: $1,195
Deposit: $1,795

Monthly Flat Fee of $65 for Water, Trash, and Sewer

No Pets / No Smoking / No Students

Call Our Office Today to Schedule a Showing!
435-867-1136

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2003860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 N 4125 W have any available units?
32 N 4125 W has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 32 N 4125 W currently offering any rent specials?
32 N 4125 W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 N 4125 W pet-friendly?
No, 32 N 4125 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar City.
Does 32 N 4125 W offer parking?
Yes, 32 N 4125 W does offer parking.
Does 32 N 4125 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 N 4125 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 N 4125 W have a pool?
No, 32 N 4125 W does not have a pool.
Does 32 N 4125 W have accessible units?
No, 32 N 4125 W does not have accessible units.
Does 32 N 4125 W have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 N 4125 W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 N 4125 W have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 N 4125 W does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 32 N 4125 W?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cedar City 3 BedroomsCedar City Apartments with Garage
Cedar City Apartments with ParkingCedar City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cedar City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. George, UTHurricane, UTSanta Clara, UT
Ivins, UTLa Verkin, UT
Washington, UTEnoch, UT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity