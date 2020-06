Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage extra storage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2 Car Garage in Like New Cedar Bend - Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home near the bowling alley on the north end of town. Private back patio with low maintenance upkeep and two car garage.



Laundry room next to bedrooms on second floor for easy access.



Custom window treatments throughout and extra storage in bathrooms. High ceilings on the main level give the property a roomy feel. Soaking tub and double vanity in master.



Water / Trash / Sewer flat fee of $75 - tenants pay all utilities



No Smoking - No Pets - Students Considered



Contact our office today to schedule a showing | erapm.cedarcity@gmail.com | 435-867-1136



*Available date listed reflects the date property will become vacant. Property will be move in ready within 2-3 weeks of date listed, depending on condition property is left in. Please call the office at 435-867-1136 for more details.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5060851)