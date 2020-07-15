Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

145 N 900 W Available 08/01/20 Charming single family home walking distance to everything! - **Pending Application**



*Available date listed reflects the date property will become vacant. Property will be move in ready within 2-3 weeks of date listed, depending on condition property is left in. Please call the office at 435-867-1136 for more details.



Lovingly maintained and thoughtfully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath, two story single family home in the heart of Cedar City.

New laminate floors and carpet installed, 2 car garage at the back of a well manicured and mature yard. Front and back yard maintenance included in your rent.

Use the fourth room as an office, dining room or bedroom. Lots of flexibility with this home.

Lots of extra storage throughout the home and the washer and dryer are included in this vintage, cozy home.



Rent: $1,250

Deposit: $1,500

$90 Flat fee for WTS



No Pets - No Smoking - Renter must carry renters insurance at all times.



(RLNE4211791)