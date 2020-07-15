All apartments in Cedar City
145 N 900 W
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

145 N 900 W

145 North 900 West · (435) 867-1136
Location

145 North 900 West, Cedar City, UT 84720

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 145 N 900 W · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
145 N 900 W Available 08/01/20 Charming single family home walking distance to everything! - **Pending Application**

*Available date listed reflects the date property will become vacant. Property will be move in ready within 2-3 weeks of date listed, depending on condition property is left in. Please call the office at 435-867-1136 for more details.

Lovingly maintained and thoughtfully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath, two story single family home in the heart of Cedar City.
New laminate floors and carpet installed, 2 car garage at the back of a well manicured and mature yard. Front and back yard maintenance included in your rent.
Use the fourth room as an office, dining room or bedroom. Lots of flexibility with this home.
Lots of extra storage throughout the home and the washer and dryer are included in this vintage, cozy home.

Rent: $1,250
Deposit: $1,500
$90 Flat fee for WTS

No Pets - No Smoking - Renter must carry renters insurance at all times.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4211791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 N 900 W have any available units?
145 N 900 W has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 145 N 900 W have?
Some of 145 N 900 W's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 N 900 W currently offering any rent specials?
145 N 900 W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 N 900 W pet-friendly?
No, 145 N 900 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar City.
Does 145 N 900 W offer parking?
Yes, 145 N 900 W offers parking.
Does 145 N 900 W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 N 900 W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 N 900 W have a pool?
No, 145 N 900 W does not have a pool.
Does 145 N 900 W have accessible units?
No, 145 N 900 W does not have accessible units.
Does 145 N 900 W have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 N 900 W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 N 900 W have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 N 900 W does not have units with air conditioning.
