All apartments in Cedar City
Find more places like 106 S 400 E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar City, UT
/
106 S 400 E
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

106 S 400 E

106 South 400 East · (435) 383-6096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cedar City
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

106 South 400 East, Cedar City, UT 84720

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 106 S 400 E · Avail. Aug 11

$1,075

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
106 S 400 E Available 08/11/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, fairly new carpet, close to town! - - 3 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- Nice kitchen and large spacious living room.
- Comes with stove/oven, dishwasher, fridge/freezer, microwave, and washer/dryer.
- Plenty of storage and space. Unfinished basement with tons of storage space.
- Laminate hardwood floors and newer carpet.
- No pets or smoking allowed.
- Right by east elementary.
- Water, sewer, garbage is included in rent, the power and gas is tenants responsibility.
- There are two houses on this one large, deep lot, so the driveway access is shared.
- Rent is $1,075 per month and a $1,200 deposit is required.
- Has a swamp cooler and central Forced Air heat.

Apply at stressfreepropertymgmt.com > properties for rent
Listed for rent by Stress Free Property Management
Call or text with questions: 435-383-6096.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1881567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 S 400 E have any available units?
106 S 400 E has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 S 400 E have?
Some of 106 S 400 E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 S 400 E currently offering any rent specials?
106 S 400 E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 S 400 E pet-friendly?
No, 106 S 400 E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar City.
Does 106 S 400 E offer parking?
No, 106 S 400 E does not offer parking.
Does 106 S 400 E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 S 400 E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 S 400 E have a pool?
No, 106 S 400 E does not have a pool.
Does 106 S 400 E have accessible units?
No, 106 S 400 E does not have accessible units.
Does 106 S 400 E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 S 400 E has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 S 400 E have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 S 400 E does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 106 S 400 E?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cedar City 3 BedroomsCedar City Apartments with Garages
Cedar City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. George, UTSanta Clara, UT
Washington, UTHurricane, UT
Enoch, UTIvins, UT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity