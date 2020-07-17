Amenities

106 S 400 E Available 08/11/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, fairly new carpet, close to town! - - 3 Bedrooms

- 2 Bathrooms

- Nice kitchen and large spacious living room.

- Comes with stove/oven, dishwasher, fridge/freezer, microwave, and washer/dryer.

- Plenty of storage and space. Unfinished basement with tons of storage space.

- Laminate hardwood floors and newer carpet.

- No pets or smoking allowed.

- Right by east elementary.

- Water, sewer, garbage is included in rent, the power and gas is tenants responsibility.

- There are two houses on this one large, deep lot, so the driveway access is shared.

- Rent is $1,075 per month and a $1,200 deposit is required.

- Has a swamp cooler and central Forced Air heat.



Apply at stressfreepropertymgmt.com > properties for rent

Listed for rent by Stress Free Property Management

Call or text with questions: 435-383-6096.



No Pets Allowed



