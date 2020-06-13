All apartments in Woodbranch
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

243 Tall Timbers Road

243 Tall Timbers Road · No Longer Available
Location

243 Tall Timbers Road, Woodbranch, TX 77357

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath house in New Caney on a 1/2 acre lot!! - Complete remodel, like new 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in a great area of New Caney. This home has new appliances, granite, new paint, new flooring, NO carpet, high ceilings with dark wood ceiling beams, bay window in the breakfast area, 2 car detached garage and a HUGE back yard. The property is 1/2 acre!! Great location, right off of Roman Forest Drive and with easy access to Hwy 59/69, shopping, restaurants, The Grand Parkway and Hwy 242. Zoned to New Caney ISD. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis, with certain breed restrictions and applicable pet fee.

(RLNE5816066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 Tall Timbers Road have any available units?
243 Tall Timbers Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbranch, TX.
What amenities does 243 Tall Timbers Road have?
Some of 243 Tall Timbers Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 Tall Timbers Road currently offering any rent specials?
243 Tall Timbers Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 Tall Timbers Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 243 Tall Timbers Road is pet friendly.
Does 243 Tall Timbers Road offer parking?
Yes, 243 Tall Timbers Road does offer parking.
Does 243 Tall Timbers Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 Tall Timbers Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 Tall Timbers Road have a pool?
No, 243 Tall Timbers Road does not have a pool.
Does 243 Tall Timbers Road have accessible units?
No, 243 Tall Timbers Road does not have accessible units.
Does 243 Tall Timbers Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 Tall Timbers Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 243 Tall Timbers Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 Tall Timbers Road does not have units with air conditioning.
