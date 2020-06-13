243 Tall Timbers Road

Amenities

Remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath house in New Caney on a 1/2 acre lot!! - Complete remodel, like new 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in a great area of New Caney. This home has new appliances, granite, new paint, new flooring, NO carpet, high ceilings with dark wood ceiling beams, bay window in the breakfast area, 2 car detached garage and a HUGE back yard. The property is 1/2 acre!! Great location, right off of Roman Forest Drive and with easy access to Hwy 59/69, shopping, restaurants, The Grand Parkway and Hwy 242. Zoned to New Caney ISD. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis, with certain breed restrictions and applicable pet fee.



