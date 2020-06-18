Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Garage type apartment located at 715 Warford. All bills paid (water, gas, and electric) 1 bedroom, 1 bath, beautiful hardwood floors. Also available 2 bedroom 1 bath apartments for $600 a month all bills paid. Section 8 accepted. Stove and refrigerator provided

Rent is $600.00 and Deposit $150.00 Off and on street parking. Application fee $30 per person over 18 or $40 for married couples. Section 8 accepted. Sorry no pets allowed. Section 8 accepted. Call 940-285-5287 Apply online at our website at www.mimsproperty.com or come by the office to apply.