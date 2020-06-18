All apartments in Wichita Falls
715 Warford

715 Warford St · (940) 285-5287
Location

715 Warford St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Garage type apartment located at 715 Warford. All bills paid (water, gas, and electric) 1 bedroom, 1 bath, beautiful hardwood floors. Also available 2 bedroom 1 bath apartments for $600 a month all bills paid. Section 8 accepted. Stove and refrigerator provided
Rent is $600.00 and Deposit $150.00 Off and on street parking. Application fee $30 per person over 18 or $40 for married couples. Section 8 accepted. Sorry no pets allowed. Section 8 accepted. Call 940-285-5287 Apply online at our website at www.mimsproperty.com or come by the office to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Warford have any available units?
715 Warford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wichita Falls, TX.
What amenities does 715 Warford have?
Some of 715 Warford's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Warford currently offering any rent specials?
715 Warford isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Warford pet-friendly?
No, 715 Warford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wichita Falls.
Does 715 Warford offer parking?
Yes, 715 Warford does offer parking.
Does 715 Warford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Warford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Warford have a pool?
No, 715 Warford does not have a pool.
Does 715 Warford have accessible units?
No, 715 Warford does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Warford have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Warford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Warford have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 Warford does not have units with air conditioning.
