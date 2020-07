Amenities

Great Clean 2 bedroom unit in a small well kept newer complex in the southwest part of Wichita Falls. Kitchen has all the appliances plus a breakfast bar. Master has walk in closet plus 2nd closet. Water Paid. You will be proud to call Red Bluff Terrace home!! $35 application fee for anyone 18 or older. Pets on a case by case basis with a $250 deposit. Deposit is the same as rent.