Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Having a difficult time locating a nice spacious rental home... well this one is it. Large laundry room, spacious bedrooms and stoned accent fireplace are a just a few amenities this great home offers. Separate detached apartment or game room in rear of property. Clean and move in ready located close to shopping.