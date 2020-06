Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport game room parking garage

Adorable home for lease with so many updates! Rinnai hot water heater, slate flooring, Corian counter tops, fresh paint. There is a room attached to the Master which could be a nursery, work out room, or game room. There is a sun porch. The fenced backyard has a 3-car carport plus a garage as well as a covered RV or boat parking. No smoking. Pets on a case by case basis. $35 application fee per each applicant 18 years or older. * Available July 1, 2020.