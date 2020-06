Amenities

HOUSE FOR RENT TO OWN AT AS IS CONDITION ONLY!! 4 bed 2 bath brick house sits on a large corner lot in Wichita Falls, there is also an additional living quarters with 420 square feet 1 bed, Kitchen and bathroom as well, close to major highway and shopping area, property to be leased AS IS condition and tenant need to verify square footage and school ISD info, Rent to Own with ZERO down, $650 a month(PI) at 30 yrs term, $1500 Deposit for attorney fee, $2200 upfront to move in