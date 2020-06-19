1707 Pearl Avenue - 3

Amenities
1707 pearl
Upstairs efficiency located behind duplex at 1707 pearl. stove provided all bills paid (gas, water, electric). Pets welcome with a $150 deposit per pet limit 2. Rent is $450 a month with a $150 deposit. Application fee $30 for anyone over 18 or $40 for married couples. call 940-285-5287 or visit our website at www.mimsproperty.com
(*pictures shown are of 2 bedroom) Call us at 940-285-5287 or visit our website at www.mimsproperty.com